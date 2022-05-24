Kevin Durand: career and film of the actor

It doesn’t matter what you are intended: the important is understand it and try to do it better. The fact that Kevin Durand rarely had a role from protagonist in the sets in which he was involved, therefore, it certainly does not make him a actor of series B respect to sacred monsters to which he has made from shoulder. Hugh Jackman in X-Men And Russell Crowe in Noahin fact, they were capable of those tests even because, in support of the filmsthere have been those who have played a work a little dirtier And less in evidence. Here then are all titles where the actor is appeared making – always – the figure of perfect co-star.

Kevin Durand Biography

Kevin Serge Durand was born in Thunder Bay, Ontariothe January 14, 1974 from Reina And Serge Durand in a family of French origins. After attending the St. Ignatius High School in his hometown, he devoted himself to rap music and starts working in the world of cinema in minor rolesalways looking for the engagement capable of giving him the breakthrough: the interpreter, in fact, immediately presented himself to the general public as one of the brightest actors of her generation.

From 2010the artist is married to Sandra Chowith which it forms a very long date couple. Both have always been held away from the spotlight leaking little or nothing of their private life that they share with two daughters.

Gabe GinsbergGetty Images

Kevin Durand’s career

After some sporadic appearance in some episodes of the series ER – Doctors on the front line And Stargate SG-1Kevin Durand does his real debut important between the 2001 and the 2002 participating in the series cyberpunk Dark Angel from James Cameron in the role of Joshua. Later it will also be in CSI – Crime scenein The Dead Zone inspired by The dead zone from Stephen King in Without a trace of the 2006 and in Lostplaying the violent Keamy in fourth and in sixth season

At the same time, al cinema collect small roles for Austin Powers – The Spy Who Tried (his debut in 1999), for A 4-legged policeman and for The Butterfly Effect in the company of Ashton Kutcher And Elden Henson .

Kevin Durand from X-Men to Vikings

In the 2009Kevin Durand participates with Hugh Jackman to X-Men Origins: Wolverine taking on the role of Bloblater finding the same actor also in Real Steel of the 2011 inspired by a short story written by Richard Matheson in the 1956. The following year she then appears in the Canadian drama Citizen Gangster where it is co-star together with colleagues Scott Speedman And Kelly Reillybefore receiving the director’s call David Cronenberg and join the cast of Cosmopolis.

After giving life to the video game character Barry Burton in Resident Evil: Retribution under the guidance of Paul WS AndersonDurand appears in 2014 in Noah to flank a cast composed – among others – by Russell Crowe , Anthony Hopkins and Emma Watson in the cinematographic transposition of biblical story ofNoah’s Ark created by Darren Aronofsky for the Universal Studios.

Thanks to the excellent performance given on the set, the actor is then chosen by Michael Hirst for the character of Harbard appeared in six episodes of the TV series Vikings between 2015 and the 2016.

Alberto E. Rodriguez Getty Images

Kevin Durand’s latest works

Years ranging from Vikings to date they see Kevin Durand engaged on several fronts. On the big screen takes part in films such as Tragedy Girls from Tyler MacIntyre, Bigger from George Gallo, Take Point from Byeong-woo Kim And Primal – Animal instinct from Nick Powell. In televisioninstead, he starred in a few episodes of Trial & Error, Ballers, Swamp Thing And Wu Assassinswhile it is currently facing the realization of the TV series Locke & Keyseries that debuted on Netflix the February 7, 2020 and it has come to his second season.

Kevin Durand among the highest paid actors in the world?

Some have recently appeared titles they would see Kevin Durand at the top of the highest paid actors in the world oflast year. However, there is no reason to believe the news has foundation: on the one hand, because in his twenty-three years of careerthe interpreter realized thirty films And thirteen television series obtaining the role of the protagonist; on the other, because in the recent period the interpreter did only sporadic appearances on TV intervening in plots already underway for a few episodes. Not only that: while admitting that the figure with which he would have entered the rankings (82 million dollars) is truethis sum can’t compete with that zero more which unites those who are the highest paid truly.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io