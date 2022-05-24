Kenya leaves little to the imagination with “racy” swimsuit photo

The famous Mexican singer and youtuber Kenia OS, surprised her millions of followers on social networks, by sharing a “spicy” Photography in a swimsuit where he left little to the imagination, everyone ending with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Kenia Os shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where it quickly added more than half a million likes and thousands of comments from her followers and professional friends in just a few hours.

Take it 2 days 05/26 Ready??????!!!!!!!!”, was the message from Kenia Os in her post on Instagram.

This singer, who began her career as a YouTuber with Kimberly Loaiza, is originally from Mazatlan and is 22 years old, and currently has an outstanding career in music and has been linked to the singer Gera MX.

Currently, Kenia Os has about 13.2 million followers on her Instagram account, millions more on Facebook, and millions of views of her songs on the YouTube and Spotify platforms.