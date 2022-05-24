Kenneth Welsh, memorable villain in “Twin Peaks”, dies

Born on March 30, 1942, in Edmonton, Alberta, Kenneth Welsh attended the National Theater School in Montreal. After several years focused on working on stage, he made his film debut in 1974, with A voice called Edith Piaf, biopic of the famous singer. She then she gave life to a doctor in Fell in lovealongside Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep.

Woody Allen recruited him for radio dayswhere only his voice was heard as a radio announcer, and Other woman. In the 1990s, Kenneth Welsh appeared in titles like Timecop: police in time, Passion legends Y Absolute power. With the arrival of the new century she continued to work at a good pace, giving life to the father of Katharine Hepburn, in The Aviatorand with roles in titles like Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer Y The resistance of the dead.

Roland Emmerich recruited him to play Vice President Becker in the catastrophic film Tomorrow, for his physical resemblance to Dick Cheney. “I used Kenneth Welsh to make a critique of the environmental policies of President George Bush,” said the director.

On television, Kenneth Welsh stood out above all with Twin Peakswhere he played Windom Earle, a crazed FBI agent with a score to settle with Dale Cooper.

