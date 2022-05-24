Kendall Jenner goes no bra in a sheer white tee after fans accused her of getting a secret boob job

KENDALL Jenner shared another photo of herself without a bra, as fans continue to accuse her of getting a boob job.

The 26-year-old stretched out her arm as she posed in an 818 tequila cropped t-shirt and short green shorts.

The Kardashians star has recently left her bra behind, as fans speculate that she had done some work.

Last week, Kendall went bra-less in a thin white tee as she enjoyed a gallop ride on her crotch.

The reality star’s hands were steady as she held the animal’s reins and her dog’s leash at the same time.

She wore jeans and cowboy boots while covering her eyes with shades.

Kendall braided her long brown hair into two ponytails.

KENDALL GONE WILD

The day before, she posed in a tiny white bikini to show off her toned figure.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared to be standing in the middle of a jungle.

The reality star had his head covered in a large, colorful wrap.

She flexed her firm abs while flaunting her bikini body.

The former E! star put his fingertips near her long bare legs.

BOOB JOB ITEMS

Ever since pictures of the family’s new Hulu show and her sister Kylie’s makeup collaboration were released, rumors have been circulating that Kendall would get a secret job.

Fans have theorized that Kendall had “different” boob jobs and claimed that “the difference is obvious”.

“The way they sit on his chest is fake,” said one critic on Instagram.

“I came straight here to say it when I saw your post. They look great but yeah, I bet they’re not real, ”another fan said.

“Absolutely. They are huge for her build and no boobs are perfectly round, perky, etc. ” agreed a third.

The model appeared to be responding to the allegations when she posted a photo of herself in a cropped top with two breasts printed on top.

Kendall has posted many photos and videos of herself in which fans have noticed that her chest looked bustier, especially when she went without a bra.

He has neither confirmed nor denied this rumor.

