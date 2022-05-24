Kendall Jenner and her incident at Kourtney’s wedding for a tight dress

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sealed their marriage union with a third lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy. The celebration took place last weekend in CAstello Browna fortress built in the 16th century, attended by the three children of the businesswoman, Mason, Penelope and Reign, as well as the rest of her clan: matriarch Kris Jenner and her sisters Kim, Khloé, Kyle and Kendall.

Swearing eternal love in a castle facing the sea may seem like a very romantic scene to most, but probably Kendall Jenner no longer think the same after the embarrassing moment he suffered while climbing some steep stairs.

​And it is that Kendall Jenner arrived at her sister’s wedding with an impeccable, but tight mermaid cut dress that made her go through an uncomfortable situation, because at the moment of wanting to ascend the main staircase practically he couldn’t move his legs.

He even had to put aside his sneakers and put on sandals to avoid a catastrophic incident. Her peculiar way of climbing the stairs was captured on video by Kyle Jenner, the model’s younger sister, who did not stop laughing at the unusual event.

Without a doubt, Kendall Jenner was not willing to lose glamor in one of the most important events in the history of the family media. Although yes, the laughter around her did not stop.

The keys to the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The party was held in the courtyard of the castle. Kourtney wore a white mini dress with a corset and a veil several meters long that had the image of the virgin marywhile the drummer of Blink-182 wore a black suit, both designs belong to the firm Dolce & Gabbana.

The couple proclaimed their respective vows and said ‘yes’ in front of an altar full of candles and a figure of the Virgin with the Child, as seen in the photos that Kourtney shared through her Instagram account.

It seems that the celebrations are not over yet, according to US media reports, the clan is getting ready for a fourth largest reception in Los Angeles, California.

