Katy Perry announces Melody, an animated film inspired by her career

Independent animation studio ZAG, along with Cross Creek Pictures, will produce Melodyan animated musical film created especially for singer, songwriter and actress Katy Perry, the studio said in a statement.

Jeremy Zag, founder of the studio that created Miraculous: The Adventures of LadybugDirect to Melodywhile Katy Perry will co-write and perform the songs for the film and also appear in production credits, alongside Jeremy Zag, Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson, and Michael Gracey (producer of The Greatest Showman).

The project of Melody was presented to potential licensing partners at the Licensing Expo event in Las Vegas, the release abounds, describing the film as a musical adventure, in which “good-natured, insecure but prodigious singer Melody must overcome the evil schemes of Rose Stellar, an envious and evil queen of pop with jealousy who has sworn to destroy her”.

The plot has New York City as a backdrop, and the protagonist will have some special companions, the Seven dwarves, who with their music will help guide her moral compass.

“Filled with magic, love and wonder, Melody is an uplifting and inspiring story of self-discovery that celebrates the importance of fulfilling one’s dreams by believing in oneself and, above all, that loving is stronger than being loved”, describes the text.

“I’ve dreamed of making Melody for years, with the vision of delivering empowering messages in a wonderful world full of music and adventure,” says Jeremy Zag.

“As a pop star, Melody is adored by her fans, but as a young artist, she struggles with insecurity. On this journey of self-discovery, she realizes that the key to fulfilling her life’s dreams is that she must learn to love herself first. Katy Perry’s journey to stardom is embodied in Melody and given her career-long passion for being an inspiration to her fans, she is the perfect collaborator for our animated film.”

Katy Perry has a record of more than 143 million records sold worldwide throughout her career. All of her studio albums released under the Capitol label have individually exceeded one billion streams on Spotify, according to data provided by ZAG Studio.

“He has nine US number one singles, and has received numerous accolades, including four Guinness World Records, five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, a Brit Award and a Juno Award. Her critically acclaimed Super Bowl halftime performance is the most watched in history. She is also the most followed woman on Twitter with over 100 million followers.”