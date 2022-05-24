Kate Moss, the last surprise in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Lto model Kate Moss will intervene as witness in it trial that pits actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, after she mentioned Moss before him popular jury.

According to the news network CNN, Moss will speak on Wednesday in the court of Fairfax (Virginia, USA), where he will attend at the request of Depp’s lawyers, with whom he had a romantic relationship between 1994 and 1998.

Kate Moss, ex-partner of Johnny Depp

Coincidentally it was her own. heard who gave rise to the model intervening in the trial, when describing an altercation between Depp and his sister said that he remembered yet rumor for which supposedly the actor pushed Moss down the stairs.

“I didn’t hesitate, I didn’t wait. I immediately thought of Kate Moss and the stairs, and hit him”; Heard assured after acknowledging that he hit the actor to defend his sister while they both argued.

How is the relationship between Kate Moss and Johnny Depp?

Such words were celebrated by the lawyers of Depp inside the court, since according to the American press Moss maintains a good relationship with the actor and the mere mention of the incident allowed include the model in the witness list.

Possible violent episode in 1994

However, it seems that there were altercations during Moss and Depp’s romance. According to a chronicle published by New York Times in 1994, the New York police stopped the actor after what trash a hotel room where he was also staying model, who never presented himself as a victim of violence.

For its part, Heard’s defense declined on Monday to request that Depp re-declare as witness in court, facing his last week before the popular jury meets to deliberate.

In addition to Heard and Depp, whose statements lasted several days, during the four weeks of trial they have intervened psychologists, police officers, representatives, domestic employees and even the couple’s therapist, who insisted that the abuse was “mutual” by both.