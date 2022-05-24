Juan Reynoso continues to “define himself” as coach of Cruz Azul

The Peruvian coach was dismissed from his position after being eliminated against Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals.

The search for a trainer Blue Cross continues its course. days ago it was mentioned Diego Aguirre as the main candidate to succeed Juan Reynoso on the bench. Other sources, on the other hand, point to the name of Hugo Sánchez as the next technical director of the cement group.

It was at the end of last week when the club issued a brief statement to confirm what was already an open secret. With more restrained than emotional words, a Reynoso who many consider a “hero” was fired for having obtained the ninth star of the institution after more than 20 years of drought.

For the former Cruz Azul player, it was an unexpected blow. And it is that he himself communicated through his social networks that he was already thinking about what the planning for the next campaign would be, so the decision to dismiss him six months after the end of his contract would have been a bucket of cold water for your plans.

However, Reynoso “continues” to be Cruz Azul’s coach. The Peruvian strategist has not modified his description on his Instagram profile where he still defines himself today as “Technical Director at Cruz Azul”.

Who will be his replacement?

The cards are already laid and Cruz Azul must find a coach in the next few days. With Diego Aguirre and Hugo Sánchez in the ‘pole’ for the position, the name of a historical figure like Ricardo Ferretti, who left Juárez FC this semester, is not ruled out.

