Johnny Depp’s account of amputated finger is inconsistent, says surgeon

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues, presenting new details in each session, all broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. Via Guardian it is reported that Richard Moorea surgeon who serves as a witness in the process, has stated that the account of Johnny on the finger allegedly amputated by Amber is inconsistent, which calls into question the facts that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean has told under oath. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

According to what was stated by Johnny in previous days, Amber threw a bottle of vodka at him in 2015, injuring his finger; The limb cut was apparently so severe that the actor required surgery. For his part, heard She claims not to know how the wound was made, but that it happened during the night she was sexually assaulted by Depp with a bottle of liquor. The actor presented photographs of his right middle finger, in which it is observed that a large part of the meat is missing right at the end.

But Richard Moore declares that the version of Johnny about the incident presents inconsistencies. One is that the nail remained intact after being injured; and that in the rest of the hand there are no other cuts that the supposed bottle of vodka must have made. It is worth mentioning that Moore was not the surgeon who treated Depp after the attack that claims to have lived at the hands of Amber. The actor also claims to have lied to protect his ex-partner from him, telling family and friends at the time that he had caused the injury himself when accidentally pinched by a door.

Johnny Depp claims to have experienced domestic violence with Amber, while she states the same but in reverse. At the end of 2018, the actress published a letter in Washington Post accusing her ex-husband of abuse; This led to the decline of the career of Johnnymissing out on major roles in movies like Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – 50% and pirates of the caribbean 6. At this point it seems unlikely that Depp return to play Jack Sparrow at some point in the future, so The Walt Disney Company will have to find a worthy replacement for his legacy.

For its part, Amber Heard He is living perhaps the most complicated stage of his career. At the moment she does not enjoy the affection of social networks, in fact, she is very far from having it. The 36-year-old actress will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, however, she assures that Warner Bros. wanted to leave her out of the project and that many of her scenes were cut from the script, with the goal of only giving her a few minutes on screen. . Fans of the DC Extended Universe don’t want her back in the series and she is reflected in the 4.3 million people who have signed her petition to let her remove her entirely from Aquaman 2.

The trial between the two actors begins its week number six and the end is near. Johnny sued for US$50 million, while Amber sued for US$100. Who will walk away with deep pockets and their reputation more or less restored? Sessions continue to stream through the Law & Crime Network channel on YouTube.

