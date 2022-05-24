Johnny Depp: Mom broke into court and declared having a baby of hers – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has unleashed hundreds of reactions in the media and in the fans of each of the actors.

In his seventh week of litigation, an unexpected event occurred during a recess that the judge in the case, Penney Azcarate, had taken. According to the US media ‘Law and Crime’, a woman burst into the room where the actors were and started yelling at the performer from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

“Johnny, I love you! Our souls are connected”, said the woman at first, while holding a baby in her arms. According to the outlet, Depp just turned to her, smiled and greeted her as he usually does with her supporters outside the court.

The woman apparently He picked up the infant and addressed the actor again: “This baby is yours!”. Moments later, an officer approached her and escorted her out of the courtroom, after having cut off the bracelet that allowed her access to the trial.

After being removed from the scene, the woman told the officer that it was all a joke.

Kate Moss could testify in favor of Depp

US media have claimed that supermodel Kate Moss, ex-girlfriend of the artist, could be the next witness to testify in favor of Depp.

It is believed that the model was summoned to talk about the statement made by Heard, in which he said that the protagonist of ‘Scissorhands’ had pushed Moss down some stairs.

The speculation comes after a source close to Depp told ‘People’ that the model would take the stand to clear up the altercation.

It should be noted that the actor’s legal team seemed overjoyed when the ‘Aquaman’ actress mentioned Moss during his statements. One of them even clenched his fist and turned back with a smile.

