Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, how they met and why they separated: love story | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Their relationship ended 25 years ago, but the love story they had Johnny Depp Y Kate Moss has been dusted off following the trial of the actor with Amber Heard, who now involves the model and mentions her as a victim of her ex-husband. Beyond what will happen in court, here we tell you what happened to the media relationship of the 90s.

Amber Heard, during the trial with Depp, the actress exposes him as a violent man and, to prove it, he mentioned that his ex-partner Kate Moss, today 48 years old, was thrown down the stairs.

The testimony of the model, who has been called to testify, could be fundamental in the process. What is the story of the supermodel and the outstanding actor? What happened? Why is it over?

HOW DID THE LOVE STORY OF JOHNNY DEPP AND KATE MOSS BEGIN?

Johnny Depp, who had just ended his engagement to Winona Ryder, and a shy Kate Moss met in 1994, when the actor was 31 and the model was 20. They were introduced by writer George Wayne at a party at Café Tabsc, a place frequented by the models. “Johnny was in the back having dinner and Kate came in with Naomi and The GW grabbed her and did the introduction.”, revealed the writer in March 2019.

They fell in love and had no problem making their intense relationship public. Moss once said of their meeting: “I knew from the first moment we spoke that we were going to be together”. The couple became very mediatic, not only because of their demonstrations of love, but also because of their scandals. Discussions began to break out regardless of who was present.

Scandal

One of the scenes in real life of the protagonist of “The Young Scissorhands” was when he ended up arrested in the early hours of September 13, 1994 for causing damage inside the Hotel Mark in New York, United States. The police report indicated that the musician, also, was found “intoxicated”, while Moss was totally unharmed. The judge ordered to pay a sum of almost 10 thousand dollars for the repair of the damages inside the property. The actor justified the behavior by the possible bad service of the place.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp had an intense relationship for four years (Photo. Getty)

Why did you break up?

The relationship, with ups and downs, lasted four years and even when many believed that it would reach the altar, in 1997 the end came. Kate was very affected and a friend told The New York Post than the actor “broke her heart”. The couple met again on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1998, but haven’t had many meetings since.

Years later, in 2012, Moss declared in Vanity Fair that the separation hurt her a lot because Depp took care of her like nobody else. The actor, for his part, accepted that he was to blame for the fact that the relationship had not prospered, because he gave more importance to his career than to his relationship.

“I’ve never been so excited about a woman before,” Depp told Hello! magazine, where he confessed that his character did not help to solve things. “I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship,” he added.