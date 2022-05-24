Jason Momoa Saved Amber Heard From Aquaman 2’s Kick

The trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It has, in turn, secondary characters who intervened anecdotally in the lives of the protagonists. An example is that of Jason Momoawhich persuaded the production company to Aquaman 2 so that the actress I could complete the shooting of that movie that coprotoagonizes

The story came to light during the testimony of the producer kathryn arnoldwhich was part of the statements this Monday in the oral process that is being carried out in the Fairfax courts.

What Jason Momoa did to prevent Amber Heard from being kicked out of “Aquaman 2″

Arnold argued that the actress was about to be fired of the second part of Aquaman due to the legal problems caused by the millionaire lawsuit initiated by Johnny Depp.

The reason he kept his job was because the film’s star, Jason Momoa, and the director, james wan, “They committed to her and were inflexible” with the studio to stay in the movie.

Amber Heard with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman at the presentation of the first part of Aquaman (Photo Reuters).

Likewise, the role that Amber Heard has, that of Princess Mera, was “radically reduced”assured Arnold, in the sequel to the film based on the DC character that will be released in March 2023.

The producer maintained that Princess Mera I was going to have more flight in the new story. “There was a strong arc throughout the movie and some great action sequences,” she said. Many of them were cut after the legal scandal.

In addition to Arnold, Jessica KovacevichHeard’s agent, had testified that Warner justified him that the decision they wanted to make with their client it was because he had a “lack of chemistry” with Momoa. But the rep said that she actually believed the decision had to do with her bad reputation.

Johnny Depp, entering the room where the trial that started Amber Heard takes place. (Photo: Reuters/Jim Watson) For: REUTERS

“They (Hollywood) like her work, but they can’t work with her because every time her name is mentioned, negativity rises again”, indicated Arnold about the “very negative” image of Heard.

At the level of numbers, he estimated that Heard lost between 45 and 50 million dollars in total, since he could have made a lot more money in some movies, and worked in others that he wasn’t in.

How is the change of strategy of Amber Heard

When everything made us assume that Johnny Depp was going to testify once again in the trial against Amber Heardthe actress’s defense attorneys modified their strategy in the face of the imminent cataract of “judicial bombs” that the actor was preparing.

Hours before the new hearings began on Monday, Heard’s legal representatives preferred not to summon Depp again because “until now it was irrelevant” what he said, published the magazine People.

Amber Heard speaks with her attorney Elaine Bredehoft during hearings for the trial brought by Johnny Depp. (Photo: Reuters/Jim Watson) For: REUTERS

It had been known for weeks that Depp was going to sit back on the stand to be questioned by Heard’s defenders. But the lawyers changed his strategy and Hollywood producer Kathryn Arnold was called as a witness.

A source close to Heard’s defense explained to the magazine People the reasons why they did not call Depp: “It would have been as relevant to us as a bicycle is to a fish. Everything Depp testified so far was irrelevant to the heart of this case and there is no reason to believe that it would be any different now.”