its pie on the market has grown by 380% in just one year

Growing from (almost) nothing is very simple, so in this 2022 the recently presented Google Pixel 7 will have to endorse these positive data.

The US mobile market It seems that it runs against the current, because in a global scenario of massive contraction in mobile deliveries, in the country of the stars and stripes They have reached a new all-time high in the first quarter of 2022.

The colleagues at xda-developers analyzed it following data published by the experts from the consulting firm Canalys, who stated that amid high inflation and with obvious problems in supply chains, In the United States, 4% more mobiles have been sold compared to the same period in 2021.

It is something remarkable, certainly, very few countries have managed to keep the numbers green of the smartphone industry In addition to the peculiarities of a North American market where Apple dominatesa brand that also only sells mobile phones with high performance and high prices.

Globally, it seemed that the great beneficiaries of the drop in sales were Samsung and Apple itself, although in the United States the numbers are somewhat different, with Apple, Lenovo, and Google celebrating, Samsung staying put, and everyone else in a very accentuated negative which we now analyze.

The mobile market does not decrease in the United States, although in the North American country the protagonists change with Apple dominating, Lenovo growing at a record rate thanks to Motorola and Google finally beginning to compete with its Pixel phones.

Speaking of numbers, we can start with an Apple that in the United States is owner and lady of the mobile market, also growing strongly to 19.9 million iPhone units delivered, which gives it 51% market share with a year-on-year growth of 19%. Incontestable…

The second step of the podium goes again to Samsungthough South Koreans can’t uncork too much champagne because they have only grown 1% in sales up to 10.5 million units, globally losing 1% of the pie to sign a 27% fee market.

It is interesting to see how Lenovo continues to grow in the United States thanks to Motorolaa local brand, also with very important numbers: it grew by 56% year-on-year after selling 4 million mobiles, and 10% of the cake is already eaten American.

The China TCL is fourth but falls hardnothing less than 21% to keep 4% of Compartir selling 1.4 million mobiles. All the others, except Google, together drop an all-important 64%selling between all 2.1 million mobiles and gathering 5% of the market, something very interesting if we take into account that here are classic firms like Sony or tremendously successful like Xiaomi.

And why haven’t we talked about Google yet? Because Google is the fastest growing in the United States to climb the ‘top 5’ for the first time in many years, since the Nexus, selling 1.2 million Pixel smartphones to finally compete in the industry with a 3% market share and a huge growth of 380% nothing less.

After a long time, and after seeing a Google I/O 2022 with its main Keynote almost monopolized by hardware, it seems that Mountain View has finally taken its devices more seriously.

It is true that growing up from (almost) nothing was pretty easybut it is the first time that we see Google involved one hundred percent with its hardware division, almost monopolizing Google I/O and with a range of smartphones that already wants to offer solutions for everyonefrom the cut more premium to the mid-range, and that it is manufactured in larger runs to allow for more global launches.

They say from Canalys that the key to this growth in the United States has been in the attractive offers of the main operators of the country, something that has accentuated the renewal of mobile phones to adopt 5G and that will surely make the coming months turn uphill. In any case, for Apple the numbers are partying in Cupertino having redeployed inventory to fill orders in its home market, with Samsung growing slowly, Lenovo growing faster and Google finally in competition.

It will be time to talk again at the end of the year, because we will have to assess movements after the iPhone 14, Pixel 7 and other families…!

