it has 3 floors, 5 bedrooms and follows a modern decoration style with minimalist airs – Revista Para Ti

Valued at 14 million dollars, the spectacular house of the actor couple is super elegant and is full of deco details of the highest level. Within the framework of DECO For You Week, we invite you to spy on it in detail. spoiler alert: you will fall in love!

The house of the actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis surprises at first sight. As modern as it is elegantis valued at 12 million euros (almost 14 million dollars) and is hidden among the mountains of the exclusive city of Beverly Hills, Calif..

The facade of the house is made of stone and has white openings and black details. Divine! Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

We just entered the three storey propertywe met with a very elegant entrance hall, that advances us the style of decoration that will predominate in the rest of the environments.

The floors are dark oak and all the white walls have moldings that catch the eye at first glance and add a very sophisticated classic touch.

The entrance hall anticipates the style of decoration that will predominate in the rest of the rooms. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The right side, a spacious super bright living room gives a warm welcome. The cream-colored upholstered “L”-shaped armchair becomes the protagonist of the space and is accompanied by two chairs made of wood and natural fibers, and a tufted coffee table that also functions as an extra seat.

The main living room is super bright, elegant and relaxed. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The main living room also has an elegant fireplace covered in black marble and multiple decorative details that set trends such as a ficus pandurata and abstract design sculptures.

The main living room seen from another angle where part of the white kitchen can be seen. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

Behind the living room we find the large kitchen in all white with a minimalist air. Fully equipped with top of the line appliances embedded in the walls to gain visual continuityIt has an island with a white marble top and a breakfast bar with three light gray upholstered stools.

the kitchen in all white fully equipped, it has a marble island and a breakfast bar. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The golden details present in handles, taps and part of the furniture, they give the kitchen an extra dose of glamor and sophistication.

Another smaller living room. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The luxurious property of the couple of actors also has another smaller living room and with one elegant office to work with wood as the protagonist.

The luxurious home also includes an elegant private office with a rustic feel and wood accents. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

On the upper floor are the five bedroomseach of them with their private bathroom and dressing room.

The master bedroom is warm and relaxed with a fireplace. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The Main bedroom features a black framed canopy bed, a black marble clad fireplace and a living area with two individual armchairs and a kind of bench that occupies the entire length of the bedroom.

The en-suite bathroom is a dream! Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The en-suite bathroom in the master bedroom is a luxury: it has white marble as the protagonist, a very elegant free-standing bathtub with vintage-type taps and large windows that allow in a good flow of natural light and relaxed views full of green. It’s a dream!



Two bedrooms with minimalist air. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The house of the couple of actors also has a large fully equipped gym. He does not lack anything!.

The property also has an equipped gym. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

And in regards to the exteriorswithout a doubt they are consecrated as one of the strengths of the house.

The back of the property has abundant vegetation and different relaxation areas. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

Full of tall trees that provide good privacy, the exteriors have multiple sectors that invite you to relax thanks to comfortable armchairs, lounge chairs and a mini bar with grill. You can also see a gorgeous lagoon pool with jacuzzi.

The lagoon-style pool with Jacuzzi. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.