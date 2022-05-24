Is Oscar Isaac related to George Clooney? The ‘Moon Knight’ star weighs in

Oscar Isaac is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. Fans can check out his latest work as Moon Knight on Disney+, where he plays a superhero with dissociative identity disorder. Fans love talking about the 43-year-old online, including rumors that he is related to George Clooney and Erik Estrada. Let’s take a look at his career and discuss if the rumors are true.

Oscar Isaac’s dynamic acting career

moon knight star Oscar Isaac | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

One of Isaac’s most notable roles is his portrayal of Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He reprized the role of her in 2017 the last jedi and 2019 the rise of skywalker. Isaac almost turned down the role due to the history of his character Poe Dameron.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker