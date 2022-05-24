I’m the Kardashians’ go-to artist: I drew Kylie Jenner’s baby and drew a WILD custom order for Kourtney and Travis

RACHAEL Pisarcik attracted attention after becoming the Kardashian’s go-to artist.

He made what many have called Kylie Jenner’s first ever baby picture, Khloe Kardashian’s “favorite” phone case, and a WILD custom order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Rachael owns Handmade Highlights and her stylish silhouettes – or as she calls them, Babe Sketches, are now all the rage with Kardashians.

“I started drawing them almost as a help to myself with precision,” the full-time artist told The Sun exclusively about her Santa Barbara-based online business that now receives “orders every day”.

I “drew Khloe [Kardashian]She posted it on Instagram and liked it, and I don’t think I have 10,000 followers yet ”.

A year later, Khloe reposted the sketch again and soon the whole family re-shared her work on Instagram and requested “Kustom” orders.

Khloe asked Rachael to have her drawing of her and her 4-year-old daughter True turn into a phone case, now the reality star’s “favorite”.

“I contacted Khloe when I started supplying phone cases, the only product [aside from the two image files customers receive] I sell online. She said “absolutely” and has been her favorite custody of her ever since. “

“She was very sweet and wonderful when I offered her the phone cases, so responsive and kind.”

“If you take a selfie in the mirror or in the gym, this is always a special case”.

FRAME AND LUCK

Once Khloe received her phone case, Rachael soon gifted Kris Jenner, 66, what is now the centerpiece in the momager’s office in Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“I knew it would be perfect for her office,” Rachael said as her pro-bono sketch palette expanded.

“So now every time you see his photos in his office, that’s the big picture in the background.”

Rachael first drew the entire family for Kris in 2021, then “took the lead” to create an updated version.

The latest family memory offers a look at all of Kris’ children and grandchildren.

Kris was styled in the middle wearing one of her signature trouser suits, surrounded by Khloe, 37, Kylie Jenner, 24, Kim Kardashian, 41, Kendall Jenner, 26, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Rob Kardashian, 35.

All adult KarJanners have been drawn along with their children, including Kylie with her daughter, four-year-old Stormi, who also holds her little son, who like Stormi, shares with 31-year-old Travis Scott.

‘HAVE YOU SEEN KYLIE’S BABY?’

“I was asked if I saw Kylie’s baby, I didn’t. This is what I think it could potentially look like ”.

The second version, with Kylie’s son formerly known as Wolf, began, “When Kris was on the Ellen Degeneres show, she said the new baby looks just like Stormi.”

“I just went to get a cute baby boy who has features that are reminiscent of Stormi, for what they potentially look like.”

Kylie’s newborn was drawn with her short baby hair, wearing a charcoal baby romper – and the beauty mogul was styled in a tight gray maxi dress.

After the image was shared on Reddit, Kardashian fanatics rushed to discuss what one user described as the “first official baby image.”

Rachael added: “This was how Kris felt as if no grandchild was left out in the portrait she already has.”

“I’m going to give him one once a year.”

“People were also like oh my god, because it’s Kanye [West] not in this sketch, not Travis [Barker or Scott] – this is his blood family, I drew it this way – And Rob [Kardashian] It’s inside! You can’t rule out Rob.

THE SKETCHY IDEA OF KOURTNEY AND TRAVIS

“I also did this little rendition of Minnie and Mickey for Travis and Kourtney,” continued Rachael of the three newlyweds.

“You know how Kris gave children’s golf carts for Christmas I think: everyone got a different color golf cart and Travis and Kourtney have a white one.”

“[They requested] Minnie and Mickey on the custom cart for them, they never used my artwork without 1000 percent permission, and Minnie and Mickey are on the golf cart headrest, ”Rachael told the couple’s interesting request.

‘A DRAWING WAS SPECIALLY REQUIRED’

Almost all the drawings that Rachael sends to the Kardashians, which they almost always share on Instagram, following the virality, are her proposals, but not always.

“The only time they contacted was for the KUWTK ending.

“I made a sketch of their first house, the Kendall one [Jenner] put in the time capsule, and that was the last episode. “

He added on “ask the production”: “It’s great to know that my artwork is in the Kardashian time capsule! I also did it for the show, I didn’t get paid for that “.

‘THE EXPOSURE IS ENOUGH’

“People ask, how much is Kris Jenner paying you? I don’t like talking about it, ”Rachael said about how the Kardashians haven’t paid her yet.

“I don’t want people to think it’s not fair trade, I’ve never felt like this.”

“If it’s on a Kardashian Instagram, that gives me enough orders and it’s worth it. They weren’t demanding, it was more like ‘okay, this is once again a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ ”.

“They paid forward.”

“If they hire me for an event, it would be a different story. But I love the way they shared my sketches for the met gala, or Kim for SNL all of her Balenciaga looks – it’s something I like, my followers and customers have fun. “

“The exposure and love they have shown me have gone so far. This is all I need. They never came back and they didn’t change anything ”.

“But what if they ask for a custom design [aside from the KUWTK time capsule] it would be a reward “.

FEEL DRAGGED?

“Now I get orders every single day. I’m still processing my orders.

“It’s the big fluffy lashes and the fashion sketch of it all. I want people to understand that you don’t have to be a celebrity or a fashion icon to feel this way. I deal with men and women, and that’s not how they have to be famous customers, it can be for anyone “.

Rachael’s custom sketches start at $ 175 and go up per person she draws.

Each client receives two high resolution images from the artist or can order a phone case; the framed pieces are gifts for the famous family.

But clearly, they paid off in a different sense, since his brush-based business is booming.

