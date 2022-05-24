He will be in ‘Bad boys 4’

It’s been several months since Will Smith starred in one of the most embarrassing moments of the history of the Oscars in this year’s edition. the comedian Chris Rock made a joke about his wife’s baldness and this (after laughing) he got up and slapped Rock. Moments later, from the seat he continued aggressively berating him, telling him not to name his wife. The Academy gave him a harsh sanction, but the most serious of all for the winner of the statuette for Williams method was that his image was severely damaged, suggesting that he would stay away from various projects he had underway. Apple, for example, has postponed the release of emancipation of Antoine Fuqua until the waters calm down. However, now Sony has shown its full support, declaring that the actor will be in bad boys 4.

The fourth installment of the franchise was one of the first films in which there was talk, among rumors, of a possible withdrawal of Smith from the project. Something that now Tim Rothman, one of the heads of Sony, has been in charge of denying in an interview for Deadline. “Do not. That was wrong. This movie has been in development and still is. There were no brakes to hit because the car was not moving, ”said Rothman, who also understood Smith and appreciated his repentance and apology: “That was an example of a very good person who had a very bad time, in front of the whole world. I think his apology and his repentance are genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

Sony Pictures has set bad boys 4 by 2023, although still without a director, could arrive much later than expected. A time that will surely do well for the franchise and Will Smith’s own career. The actor needs a little more time before appearing in a production again, between admission to a rehabilitation clinic and the rumors of divorce with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the film agenda of the actor is Fast and Loose and as producer The Karate Kid 2 Y Hancock 2. Will it take a long time for Will Smith to return to the front lines of Hollywood or did the aggression of the Oscars mark the end of his career?