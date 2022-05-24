Halo Co-Creator Says Paramount Series Isn’t True to the Story He Created

The Halo series – 74% concluded their first season with the ninth chapter; Many opinions appeared on social networks, most of them positive, but with some detractors. The creative liberties taken around the story were welcomed by many fans, but others have not stopped protesting that the show has taken a very different path than video games. Now, one of the co-creators of Halo, gave his opinion about it.

The Halo franchise began in 2001 with Halo: Combat Evolvedand then followed by two sequels, Halo 2 (2004) and Halo 3 (2007). Subsequently, it has had three more installments of the main saga, as well as spin-offs, comics, novels and TV specials. With twenty years of history, it was only natural that fans would be eager to see the Paramount Plus television adaptation, which featured Steven Spielberg as producer.

At least we already know that it has the approval of many people, since it was an audience success for the streaming platform, however, it cannot be denied how far it is from the original material, and Marcus Lehtocreator of the original Halo video games, opined that the series “is not the Halo that I made.”

Through Twitter some fans were talking about the show, and a user highlighted that some aspects of it are too far “from the heart” of the saga, to which Marcus replied:

Yeah, I’m not sure where the inspiration for the show comes from right now. It’s not the Halo I did.

However, another user exaggerated Lehto’s words and assured that he hated the series, so it should be canceled, so he clarified his point:

I didn’t say I hated the show. Some parts are interesting. I’m just confused by a lot of the decisions that were made that feel quite outside of the core fiction that I helped create.

On the other hand, we shouldn’t forget that Lehto was also very pleased when the series first premiered, sharing a positive reaction to the first episode:

I watched the first episode of Halo twice and liked it the second time even more than the first. It’s much darker and more brutal than I thought it would be and the narrative puts a twist on the universe. Definitely looking forward to seeing more! Congratulations to @k_wolfkill and the team! #HaloTheSeries

Watched the Halo first episode twice and the second time I liked it even more than the first. It’s much darker and brutal than I thought it would be and the narrative gives some twist to the universe. Certainly eager to see more!

According to Paramount Plus, Halo It was a massive success, and a second season is already in the works. The possibilities are very great. Even though the plot deviated from the original story, there are new paths to follow, with plenty of potential and an arsenal of sources of inspiration drawn from the franchise’s extensive lore.

In the past, the most successful video games were adapted into movies, and in most cases the result was very bad. When television began to take a prominent role as a form of quality entertainment, it was discovered that the series format had more potential, and with productions such as Castlevania – 100%, Arcane- 100% and The Cuphead Show! – 55% has become clear that the future of these adaptations is on the small screen.

In addition to the series already released, several are in development that promise to captivate fans, such as those of resident Evil Y Assassin’s Creed, from Netflix; Y The Last of Us, from HBO. Are we facing a new stage for video game adaptations? Everything points to yes, and even in feature film format, we have seen great box office successes with Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69%, Sonic The Movie – 89%, and Sonic 2: The Movie – 85%; without forgetting that the criticism has been much more positive than before towards this type of tape.

