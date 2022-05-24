‘Glorious Domination’ sounds again on a WWE Live Show



robert rode He has been working for WWE for several years, but his most outstanding stage occurred in NXT, where he managed to conquer the Yellow Mark Championship on one occasion. At this stage, his character was magnified thanks to his entrance theme’Glorious Domination‘, one of the most acclaimed by the WWE Universe in the last decade.

Roode has been working in recent months with Dolph Ziggler and his individual essence has moved to second place. However, Ziggler has taken some time off since his loss to Bron Breakker on the post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw show, something that has allowed Roode to wrestle solo again.

During the celebration of two WWE events this weekend in Ohio and Indiana, Roode has played two singles matches. Despite being defeated in both against Veer Mahaan, Robert Roode had his magic moment by appearing before the fans with his old entrance theme. Roode also interpreted that gimmick, appearing in her sparkly robe. It may not be the last time we see it, although the company may decide to use it only in non-televised events. You can watch the moment below.

