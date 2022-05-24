Karlos Arguiñano has prepared today a recipe for garlic rabbit with potatoes, delicious and with very little fat.

“If Elsa Pataky were here with her husband, they would surely want to try it,” said Karlos Arguiñano, speaking about the success of this recipe.

Ingredients for 4 people

1 rabbit chopped

3 potatoes

1 head of garlic (12 garlic cloves)

150 ml of white wine

extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Pepper

1 cayenne pepper

1 sprig of rosemary

2 sprigs of thyme

Parsley

Elaboration

Peel 6 cloves of garlic, slice them and put them in the mortar. Add the cayenne and mash everything well. Add the sprig of rosemary and thyme (only the leaves without stems) and mix well.

Place the rabbit in a large bowl, add the mashed and pour a couple of tablespoons of oil. Mix well, cover the bowl with kitchen film and let it macerate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. Remove the rabbit pieces from the bowl (to prevent the mashed meat from falling into the pan as it would burn) and place them on a plate.

Heat a large skillet with 5-6 tablespoons of oil. Peel the other 6 cloves of garlic, add them (whole) to the pan, brown them a little, remove them to a plate and reserve them.

Season the rabbit with salt and pepper, add it to the pan and fry it for 6-8 minutes until golden brown. Pour in the white wine, bring to a boil, cover the pan and cook for another 6-8 minutes.





Heat another pan with plenty of oil. Peel the potatoes, dice them and add them to the pan. Fry them for approximately 10 minutes. Remove and drain on a plate covered with absorbent kitchen paper. Season, sprinkle them with a little chopped parsley, add them to the rabbit pan and mix well.





Divide the rabbit with potatoes among 4 plates. Add a clove of garlic (golden) to each and garnish with a few parsley leaves.









Advice

If you make the rabbit as we have done today (frying it first and cooking it later), I assure you that it will be very juicy, even for those who think that it tends to be very dry.