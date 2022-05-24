From Margot Robbie to Megan Fox: actors who are as ‘geeky’ as you

Living in the glamor of Hollywood and the red carpets does not prevent you from being a fan of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ or ‘World of Warcraft’ or from spending long days among figurines or playing video games.

When we think of a die-hard fan of The Lord of the rings either Dungeons and Dragons, surely the first thing that comes to mind is not a Hollywood star. We imagine the actors of the great American productions from party to party, with an open bar of champagne and living a life of luxury and eccentricities. But from what we have in mind to what is reality there is a great distance and very rarely does it turn out that way. The actors and actresses we see on the big screen, like any of us, have their hobbies and there are many who consider themselves authentic ‘geeks’ of topics such as Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Dungeons and Dragons either World of Warcraft. They all carry their ‘hobbies’ with pride, but some do it more publicly than others. Vin Diesel, for example, is a known lover of Dungeons and Dragons and JRR Tolkien and has used the occasional reference in his productions. Henry Cavill’s passion for video games, Warhammer and computers is also widely discussed. power carry The Witcher to Netflix is ​​a delight for him, a franchise that he also loves. There are those who keep their hobbies somewhat more hidden, although not on purpose. Margot Robbie has spoken on occasion about how important the world of magic and sorcery created by JK Rowling is, but it is not something that she is usually asked in interviews. Daniel Radcliffe, for his part, has recently joined the group of lovers of starwars but he already considers himself a genuine fan. Here we collect actors and actresses who are as ‘geeks’ as you (or more).

margot robbie

Margot Robbie, an actress who has embodied the flesh and blood version of Harley Quinn for years, is an absolute fan of Harry Potter. In an interview with Graham Norton, Robbie openly said that when it comes to Harry Potter, she is an absolute nerd. The undoubted proof of this is an image that she herself posted of her 12th birthday. In the photo, she appears reading a volume of the JK Rowling saga while drinking tea. Best of all, Robbie chose to celebrate his birthday like this, reading the book in bed. The icing on the cake is that he wears glasses like the protagonist of the story, even though he didn’t need them at all. “I lied to the ophthalmologist because I wanted to wear glasses like Harry Potter”counts between laughs. Curiosities of life, Robbie ended up married to one of the extras from The Prisoner of Azkaban. Tom Ackerley, the current husband of the actress, was one of the children that Draco pushed to go after the hippogriff.

henry cavill

Henry Cavill has played the last Superman in the cinema and has given life to Geralt de Rivia in The Witcher, one of the great successes of Netflix. Although he has that gallant image, the truth is that his career has developed between adventures and superpowers, so it is not at all strange that in real life he is a real ‘geek’. And quite proudly. The actor is not only passionate about video games, he also likes to spend his free time building computers from scratch and painting Warhammer figures. On his Instagram profile, he usually shares some of his impressive creations and gives details that show that he is a true fan, such as his inspiration in the work of Adrian Smith, who he knows inside out. In fact, he was invited to Warhammer World, in Nottingham, where he was able to speak at length with professionals from the company.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe stars in Harry Potter, the saga of which many consider themselves absolute ‘geeks’, starting with Margot Robbie, and he himself is a fan of another of the biggest franchises in film history. But not for a long time. Radcliffe joined the Star Wars fever with the new trilogy, which led him to see the first films and become hopelessly passionate about the saga. “I’ve only seen the first three, like the original movies, in the last six months”he told MTV UK. Being friends with various members of the franchise, he was able to visit the set of The Force Awakens and describes himself as Harrison Ford’s worst nightmare. “I’m a new Star Wars fan. In a way, it could have been Harrison Ford’s worst nightmare, because he was like, ‘Those movies are great, man,’ like I just heard about them.” Radcliffe said, “I also admitted it to JJ Abrams, and he looked at me like he wanted to kill me for a second. They were very nice.”

Megan fox

Megan Fox is an actress you would never imagine doing a marathon of The Lord of the Rings, but the truth is that she is one of the biggest Tolkien fans in Hollywood. She doesn’t shy away from anime or superhero movies either, which she enjoys talking about for hours. At least that’s what Simon Pegg acknowledges. The Star Trek actor has stated that he has had long talks with Fox about zombie comics and movies like Rise of the Dead.

oscar isaac

Oscar Isaac is a huge Star Wars fan, so being cast in the new movie trilogy as the pilot Poe Dameron must have been a pleasant surprise. Shortly after becoming part of the saga, he declared that the announcement had revolutionized his entire family, who are huge fans of the George Lucas legacy. “My uncle, my brother, my cousin… They’re all Star Wars fans. My uncle almost died when he found out.”he assures. Some time later he signed to be Moon Knight, one of the latest Marvel and Star Wars series. The project also brought out the most fanatic side of him and he got so involved that he became part of the production team. And, beware, because he is also an expert Street Fighter player.

simon pegg

We could say that simon pegg he belongs to the royalty of Hollywood ‘geekdom’. The actor, who appears in the Star Trek saga, is a fervent follower of the adventures of Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew. He also follows everything related to the Star Wars universe very closely, but has not been able to choose one of the two franchises as his favorite. We say that Pegg could reign in Hollywood because he is the author of Nerd Do Well, a book published by The New York Times where he reviews different anecdotes from his career and his personal tastes.

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson, the new Ahsoka of the Star Wars world, has been a self-proclaimed ‘trekkie’ on occasion. During a visit to Conan O’Brien, Dawson mentioned that both she and her siblings are passionate about Star Trek and even showed that she knows Klingon words. There is nothing. Another saga that she is a fan of is The Last of Us.

Vin Diesel

Yes simon pegg he’s part of the ‘geek’ royalty, surely Vin Diesel is sitting next to him. The promoter of Fast and Furious is a huge fan of Dungeons and Dragons. He has been playing the game for more than 30 years and has collaborated on the commemorative book 30 Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons -30 years of adventure: a celebration of Dragons and Dungeons in Spanish-. In fact, designer Merritt k created a game based on it called Vin Diesel DMing a Game of D&D Just For You. He is also an avid follower of Tolkien and used his universe as an influence for The Last Witch Hunter. “The Silmarillion was probably one of the first pieces of fantasy that he played with immortality that wasn’t directly deity mythology,” he acknowledges on Gizmodo, explaining how he brought the author’s legacy into the film.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis has been so hooked on World of Warcraft that her agent had to log in to talk to her. As she acknowledged in a Hot Ones session, she had a time when the game had completely absorbed her and it began to affect her personal and professional life. In the virtual world she was Captain Janeway -a nickname inspired by Star Trek: Voyager-, a mix of fire and ice mage.