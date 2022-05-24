From Anne Hathaway to Eva Longoria, the best looks from Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival It is one of the most anticipated events in the film industry, but also by the most fashionistas, because they are days of the most refined glamour. The 75th edition takes place from Tuesday, May 17 to next Saturday, May 28, and we have already seen outfits incredible, both gala and other very chic that they took to events such as press conferences.

The actress’s outfits Anne Hathaway They have been in the spotlight as one of the favorites, both their outfits on the red carpet and off it. Another celebrity that has left many with their mouths open has been Eva Longoriasince she arrived in a black dress with transparencies, you can see all the details here.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best looks feminine of Cannes Film Festival until now.

Anne Hathaway is the queen of the festival

With Anne Hathaway let us allow ourselves to include your two outfits memorable. She dazzled her way through the Red carpet wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé strapless dress in white and with paillettes, or sequins. The details that elevated the design were a large bow at the back and a train in satin texture, which gave the glamorous air to her look that the event deserved. She wore a sapphire and diamond necklace by Bulgari.



Photo: EFE

Surpassing his iconic character Andy from The Devil Wears Fashion, he surprised with his look at the press conference for the movie Armageddon Time, of which he stars. What did she choose for the occasion? A sensual short blue dress by Gucci, with a latex bustier in the same tone. He accompanied his outfit with silver sandals with platform and bow, and two-tone sunglasses in the best style of the seventies; the accessories are also from the Italian firm.



Photo: AP

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Brazilian model was one of the best dressed of the Cannes Film Festival. One of her most beautiful dresses was this Alberta Ferretti model that expresses one of the trends that stand out in the film event: metallic textures and silver as one of the fav tones. As she passed by Red carpet of the presentation of the film Three Thousand Years of Longing, paraded a strapless dress with applications that gave us a beautiful mirror effect.



Photo: EFE

Elle Fanning

The charismatic Elle Fanning wore a very romantic dress on her way through the Cannes Film Festival, in a subtle mermaid cut and in a dusty pink tone. Like Hathaway, she chose Armani Privé to dazzle at the event. She wore Chopard jewelery and stood out with a side-swept hairstyle, with subtle waves, delicately held up with an elegant accessory.



Photo: AP

Kristen Stewart

We can’t leave out Kristen Stewart with her Chanel style, but in her own way. With an irreverent touch, the look What she wore to the press conference for her new movie, Crimes of the Future, is this red ensemble from the French firm, with straight, high-waisted pants and a classic jacket, which she wore open and nothing underneath. He accompanied his outfit with platform shoes. Inspiration to look elegant in pants.



Photo: AP

Sharon Stone

Another of the actresses who gave something to talk about with her dresses was Sharon Stone. At 64, she looked very sensual at the screening of Crimes of the Future in this emerald green Dolce & Gabbana velvet suit, a strapless model, cinched at the waist, subtle animal print and leg opening. She wore sandals of the same color.



Photo: EFE

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria stole all eyes, not only with her grand entrance in a black dress with transparencies from Alberta Ferretti’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection, but also with this silver design by Cristina Ottaviano to attend the screening of the film starring Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick.



Photo: EFE

What was your favorite?

