Fortnite Season 2: Resistance Week 10 missions

The challenges Y missions of the week 10 from Endurance of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They are available from 05/24/2022. They are a series of challenges that reveal more about the fortnite story. Here we help you to successfully complete each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Note: Please note that these challenges and missions are only available if you have completed the Resistance Week 9 missions. Remember: if you have any doubts when completing any of the following missions, watch the videos, where we show what to do specifically.

Fortnite Season 2: Resistance challenges and missions Week 10

Challenges and Resistance Missions Week 10 – Fortnite Season 2

Establish connection with the device near The Sanctuary (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near The Collider or The Fortress (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near Control Cavern (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near Control Cavern (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near the Sanctuary

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to the sanctuary. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, La Imaginada will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to The Sanctuary and interact with a speaker

The next part of the quest involves interact with a speaker in The Sanctuary to connect La Imaginada to it. Remember that, being a quest objective, they will appear as a diamond with a white exclamation point on the minimap. This is what they look like:

We have to interact with a speaker to complete the mission

Establish connection with device near The Collider or The Fortress

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to The Collider or The Fortress. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, The Origin will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission consists of collecting two control keys; one in The Fortress and one in The Collider

The next part of the quest involves collect two doomsday machine control keys in The Fortress and The Collider. Remember that, being a quest objective, they will appear as a diamond with a white exclamation point on the minimap. This is what they look like:

We collect one of the control keys

Establish connection with device near Control Cavern

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Cavern of Control. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to Control Cavern and cut power to control panels

The next part of the quest involves smash three power panels in Control Cavern. Remember that, being a quest objective, they will appear as a diamond with a white exclamation point on the minimap. Since their locations are semi-secret, we recommend you watch the video in this guide. This is what they look like:

This is the aspect of the control panels that we must break

Establish connection with device near Control Cavern

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Cavern of Control. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, The Origin will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to the Control Cavern and interact with the holotable in a secret room

The next part of the quest involves turn on the Holotable generator in Control Cavern. It is located in a secret room that we access in this way: if we enter the Control Cavern through the vent to the southeast, we must go straight along the corridor, and take the first detour to the right. Here there will be a sealed door and a ventilation shaft next to it. If we go through the ventilation shaft to the end, we will reach the other side of the sealed door. In this room we will find the generator with which we have to interact:

The first step is to connect the generator

This done, we must interact with the Control Cavern holotable to insert activation keys:

Next, we need to insert two control keys into the holotable

Lastly, we must interact with the holotable in Cavern of Control to activate it:

Finally, we must activate the holotable

complete these challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all its ins and outs.