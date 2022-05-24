FNCS Community Cup in Fortnite Season 2: dates, times and prizes

The Community Cup of the FNCS of the Season 2 from Fortnite It is celebrated in May 2022. In this news we tell you everything you need to know about it, including When isthan Schedule have, How to take part and awards there is:

When is the Fortnite Season 2 FNCS Community Cup?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS Community Cup takes place on May 24 and 25, 2022:

Europe : from 7:00 p.m. CEST to 10:00 p.m. CEST on May 25.

: from 7:00 p.m. CEST to 10:00 p.m. CEST on May 25. United States (East Coast) : from 00:00 CEST to 03:00 CEST on May 25.

: from 00:00 CEST to 03:00 CEST on May 25. United States (West Coast) : from 04:00 CEST to 07:00 CEST on May 25.

: from 04:00 CEST to 07:00 CEST on May 25. Oceania : from 09:00 CEST to 12:00 CEST on May 25.

: from 09:00 CEST to 12:00 CEST on May 25. Brazil : from 23:00 CEST on May 25 to 02:00 CEST on May 26.

: from 23:00 CEST on May 25 to 02:00 CEST on May 26. Asia : from 11:00 CEST to 14:00 CEST on May 25.

: from 11:00 CEST to 14:00 CEST on May 25. middle East: from 5:00 p.m. CEST to 8:00 p.m. CEST on May 25.

To check the specific schedule according to the region in which we want to participate, we must enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. The great incentive of this cup is power get free the FNCS Champion Challenger skin.

How to participate in the Fortnite Season 2 FNCS Community Cup?

To participate in the May 2022 Fortnite FNCS Community Cup simply You have to connect to Fortnite on the indicated days at the time that corresponds according to our region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. This done, we select the appropriate game mode in the “Discover” tab.

The FNCS Community Cup is a Duos mode tournament in which the participants will have up to three hours to play up to ten games in which the objective is to earn the maximum number of points possible both by eliminating rivals and by being in a good position consistently.

Fortnite Season 2 FNCS Community Cup Prizes

Official art of the skin Aspiring Champion of the FNCS in Fortnite

This is the award list for Fortnite Season 2 FNCS Community Cup players:

Europe

From 1st to 1,250th: FNCS Champion Aspirant skin and his backpack.

United States (East Coast)



1st to 750th: FNCS Champion Aspirant skin and his backpack.

United States (West Coast)



1st to 250th: FNCS Champion Aspirant skin and his backpack.

Brazil

1st to 400th: FNCS Champion Aspirant skin and his backpack.

Asia

1st to 150th: FNCS Champion Aspirant skin and his backpack.

Oceania and the Middle East



From 1st to 100th: FNCS Champion Aspirant skin and his backpack.

