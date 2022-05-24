Fast X: Rita Moreno will be Dominic Toretto’s grandmother, Vin Diesel’s video ad

Rita Moreno will be Dominic Toretto’s grandmother in Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious saga. The announcement was made by Vin Diesel.

The production of Fast Xthe tenth chapter of the saga of Fast and Furiouswith an interesting new entry into the cast: Rita Moreno will play the role of Dominic Toretto’s grandmother, this is the first time that this character appears in the franchise. Rita Moreno is an Oscar-winning performer, who earned the statuette thanks to her performance in West Side Story.

This announcement was made by the leading interpreter Vin Diesel, who expressed himself through a video on Instagram, in which he is in the company of Rita Moreno herself. Vin Diesel also let it be known that we have reached the sixth week of filming on Fast X.

Fast X will star Jason Momoa, who will be the villain of the film, and the feature film will also feature John Cena. Considering other characters from cinecomics we can mention Daniela Melchior and then Brie Larson, and Alan Ritchson. As for the performers who will return to production there are Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood.

Recall that Justin Lin has left the direction of Fast X, and everything seems to be due to the difficult relationship with the protagonist Vin Diesel. In his place Universal Pictures would have chosen Louis Leterrier.

You may also be interested in this news on Fast and Furious 10:



