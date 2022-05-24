Fast X, Rita Moreno joins the cast

Vin Diesel he said he wanted to Rita Moreno to play Nonna Toretto in the final chapter of the saga. And old Dom kept his promise, giving the announcement via Instagram just this morning, Tuesday May 24th, as you can see a little further down in the article.

“Working with Rita Moreno has been my lifelong dream and knowing that she will be my grandmother makes my soul smileCommented Diesel, sitting between the Oscar-winning actress for the original version of West Side Story and the long-time partner in the saga, Michelle Rodriguez, the latter visibly happy.

READ ALSO: Rita Moreno: “Marlon Brando insisted on having me have an abortion and shortly after I attempted suicide”

“You know what, I was becoming… I think my old age was waiting for your invitation. Wasn’t she pretty? ”.

This is the comment of Mrs. Moreno, who added. “The answer is yes, I will, and not only that, I am tickled by the idea and thrilled. It will be so much fun!“

So, despite the many that the production is going to meet, Fast X proceeds, if not really fast, certainly with many surprises on the part of the volcanic Vin Diesel.

READ ALSO: Fast & Furious 10 lands in Genzano di Roma, Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa expected in the capital

Fast X promises to be a giant movie. Starting with the cast, which was joined by the Oscar winner, as well as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson. And staying on the subject of superheroes also Mr Aquaman Jason Momoaand although he has no special powers, Alan Ritchsonaka the Jack Reacher from the Prime Video series, is big enough not to look out of place.

ALSO READ: Jack Reacher is big this time, here is the trailer for the Prime Video series

Then of course the whole family returns, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson and also Scott Eastwoodwhile Charlize Theron will be the ruthless cyberterrorist Cipher for the third time.

Who will not be there, and it was a painful and complex defection, is Justin Lin, historical director of the saga that he abandoned following creative misunderstandings with Vin Diesel. Louis Leterrier replaced him behind the camera.

READ ALSO: Fast & Furious 10, Justin Lin has abandoned directing because of Vin Diesel?

The Toretto family had already added a new piece in the ninth episode of the saga, with his brother Jakob reappearing from the past, played by John Cena, who we will probably see again in this ending, which we remember will be divided into two films.

An important component is still missing: Ma ‘Toretto, which will be announced very soon by his favorite son Dom.