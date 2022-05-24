Fast & Furious 10, an Oscar winner is also added to the cast. And she will be Vin Diesel’s grandmother!

Big news for the highly anticipated tenth and final chapter of the saga of Fast & Furious. After the latest vicissitudes relating to the change of director – from Justin Lin to Louis Leterrier – the actress who will play none other than … Vin Diesel’s grandmother!

As all fans of the franchise know, there is nothing more important than family for Dominic Toretto, a character merged with his own interpreter in terms of attachment and affective values. For this reason, it is not surprising that the choice fell on an actress particularly esteemed and desired by Vin Diesel: from his Instagram profile, the actor officially announced the arrival in the cast of Rita Moreno.

This is a great addition: Rita Moreno is one of 16 artists to have achieved the title EGOTor the victory of all 4 of the most prestigious awards in show business – the Emmy Awardthe Grammy Awardthe Oscar Prize and the Tony Award. Recognition for cinema came in 1962 for Anita’s performance in West Side Storypart that was also worth an Oscar to Ariana DeBose just two months ago. Moreno is back in the remake of Steven Spielbergbut this time in the part of Valentina.

Now, he will face a completely different genre, that is, one of the most adrenaline-pumping franchises in the world. In the video of Vin Diesel, the leading actor – and apparently due to the disagreements on the set – declared that “It has always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno“. For her part, she said she was enthusiastic: “I think my old age was just waiting for your invitation. [….] I am very teased by it. It will be a lot of fun! ” Together with them there is another great knowledge of the saga, Michelle Rodriguezwho at the end of the video launches into a “Rita Moreno is in da house, baby!“.

In addition to the already mentioned, we remind you that the cast of Fast & Furious 10 (Fast X the official title), is composed by Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” BridgesSung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Momoa in the role of the villain e Brie Larson. Now that Dominic Toretto’s grandmother has also joined, there really is no longer any danger that the family cannot face. Bad guys warned!

