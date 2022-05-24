Fast and Furious 10 expands Dom Toretto’s family with a renowned actress

Fast and Furious 10 continues with its filming, now with the direction of Louis Leterrier after the departure of veteran Justin Lin. Now the film has news not only by adding a renowned star, but also by giving an indication of the new story, which will further expand the family of Dom Toretto.

Now history has Rita Moreno in its ranks. the recognized Puerto Rican actress is recognized for having been part of successful movies and musicals in the 50s, 60s and 70s. One of Moreno’s most acclaimed works is the first film adaptation of the musical West Side Story 1961. This work brought him several awards, including a Oscar award. Nor should we forget that Rita returned for the West Side Story remake Directed by Steven Spielberg.

