Fast and Furious 10 expands Dom Toretto’s family with a renowned actress

Fast and Furious 10 continues with its filming, now with the direction of Louis Leterrier after the departure of veteran Justin Lin. Now the film has news not only by adding a renowned star, but also by giving an indication of the new story, which will further expand the family of Dom Toretto.

Now history has Rita Moreno in its ranks. the recognized Puerto Rican actress is recognized for having been part of successful movies and musicals in the 50s, 60s and 70s. One of Moreno’s most acclaimed works is the first film adaptation of the musical West Side Story 1961. This work brought him several awards, including a Oscar award. Nor should we forget that Rita returned for the West Side Story remake Directed by Steven Spielberg.

To announce this important addition to the cast, Vin Diesel He used his social networks by posting a video. “It has always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile.” comments Vin while being accompanied by Michelle Rodriguez and the great Rita Moreno. The 90-year-old actress sympathetically adds that had been waiting to be invited to the saga of Fast and Furious.

Thanks to the video we know that Rita will become Dom’s grandmother. In Fast 9 it became known that the Toretto brothers were not only Dom and Mia, but that there was also Jacob (John Cena). Now the family is enlarged by presenting the most experienced of the Torettos.

A fact not to miss is that Tyrese Gibson who gives life Romancommented that part of Fast X will flesh out Dom’s backstory more, so it’s just the right time to introduce Grandma and surely bring Jakob back.

Rita joins an important list of new stars, which includes Jason Momoa (confirmed as the villain), Daniela MelchiorBrie Larson and Alan Ritchson.

leave us your message with your opinion either commentary about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!