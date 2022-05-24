Excessive consumption in rich countries destroys the environment of children all over the planet

The environment has a range of influences on children’s physical health, mental well-being and full development, but global children grow up in unhealthy environmentssurrounded by harmful pollutants and other elements that harm it, due to the consumerist practices of the richest countries, reveals a report released this Tuesday by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The study warns of unsanitary, dangerous and noxious conditions created by industrialized nations, including high exposure to toxic air, pesticides, moisture, and lead, and lack of access to adequate light, green spaces, and safe roads.

This environmental damage, says UNICEF, is a consequence of the excessive consumption in richer countrieswhich contribute enormously to the climate emergency, deplete natural resources and generate large amounts of electronic waste that is dumped in the developing world.

Although the UNICEF report is limited to examine comparatively the cases of 43 countries of the Organization for Economic Development (OECD) and the European Union, gives an idea of ​​the situation in which children from the world’s poorest economies can find themselves.

The UN agency explains that although in a healthy childhood the home is a safe and stable place, with sufficient and healthy food, clean water and a harmonious family, many children, even in the richest countries, lack these elements and are surrounded by toxic air, lead contamination, loud noise, or moldy walls. Others live in houses that are too dark, cold, or crowded.





A boy walks past a rubbish and rubber burning site in Yenagoa, Nigeria. Photo: UNICEF/Tanya Bindra

irreparable damage

“Unsanitary living conditions irreparably damage the mental and physical wellness of children, their cognitive development and their prospects for a happy and healthy life. For a child living with high levels of traffic or without enough green space to play, the options to escape or counteract these dangers are few”, says Gunilla Olsson, director of the UNICEF Office of Research.

Data shows that children from the poorest families and marginalized groups do not have adequate housing, which deepens disadvantage and perpetuates cycles of poverty.

out of the house, rising temperatures, loss of biodiversityextreme weather events, pressure on natural resources, and increasing waste are bad for both children and the planet.





UNEP Children and pregnant women are exposed to toxic lead from paint.

It would take several planets

The level of consumption in most rich countries it would require 3.3 planet Earths if replicated in all countries. And if the universal rhythm were equal to that of Canada, Luxembourg and the United States, more than five planets would be needed.

In addition, electronic waste, the fastest growing type of household waste, contains hazardous substances that damage the body and brainand claim the highest number of victims among children.

Aware of the damage they cause, the richest nations – such as Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands and Norway – organize healthier environments in their territories to protect their children while they put at risk the present and the future of the children of the rest of the world by continuing to disproportionately destroy the global environment.

The analysis shows that if the indicators of CO2 emissions, electronic waste and general consumption of resources per capita are taken into account in the richest countries -such as Australia, Belgium, Canada and the United States-, it is observed that the impact on the global environment is severe and widespread.

In contrast, in the less wealthy nations of Latin America and Europe included in the study, the global environmental impact is much smaller.





Child sick with pneumonia. Photo: UNFPA

the findings

Among the main findings, the study highlights the following:

More than 20 million children in the countries evaluated have elevated lead levels in the blood

in the blood Finland, Iceland and Norway rank in the top third for providing a healthy environment for their children, but are in the bottom third globally for pollution, with high rates of emissions, electronic waste and consumption

In Iceland, Latvia, Portugal and the United Kingdom, a 20% of children are exposed to damp and mold at home, while in Cyprus, Hungary and Turkey that exposure reaches 25%

at home, while in Cyprus, Hungary and Turkey that exposure reaches 25% Many children breathe toxic air outside and inside their homes . Mexico is one of the countries with the most years of healthy life lost due to air pollution, with 3.7 years per thousand children. Finland and Japan have the lowest data, with 0.2 years

. Mexico is one of the countries with the most years of healthy life lost due to air pollution, with 3.7 years per thousand children. Finland and Japan have the lowest data, with 0.2 years In Belgium, Israel, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, more than 8% of children are exposed to high pesticide contamination





© UNICEF/Tamir Bayarsaikhan Polluted air in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

How to repair injustice and damage

UNICEF argues that rectifying the injustice and harm done by richer economies to children in poorer countries, and realizing children’s environmental rights, requires a political action at all levels.

“The International cooperation is necessary to find global solutions. But some problems can and should be addressed by each State. All countries must take action both individually and collectively,” he asserts.

The report concludes with five recommendations specific for all countries:

Focus on the kids now and protect your future. Governments at the national, regional, and local levels must lead in improving children’s environments today, reducing waste, air and water pollution, and ensuring high-quality housing and neighborhoods where children can live, thrive, and thrive.

and protect your future. Governments at the national, regional, and local levels must lead in improving children’s environments today, reducing waste, air and water pollution, and ensuring high-quality housing and neighborhoods where children can live, thrive, and thrive. Improving the environment of the most vulnerable children . Children from poor families tend to face greater exposure to environmental damage than children from wealthier families. In order to reduce inequalities, national, regional and local governments and authorities must prioritize investments to optimize the quality of housing and the conditions of the most marginalized neighborhoods

. Children from poor families tend to face greater exposure to environmental damage than children from wealthier families. In order to reduce inequalities, national, regional and local governments and authorities must prioritize investments to optimize the quality of housing and the conditions of the most marginalized neighborhoods Ensuring that environmental policies take children into account . Governments and policymakers must ensure that children’s needs are integrated into decision-making. Climate change adaptation must also be at the forefront of action for both governments and the global community, and in various sectors, from education to infrastructure.

. Governments and policymakers must ensure that children’s needs are integrated into decision-making. Climate change adaptation must also be at the forefront of action for both governments and the global community, and in various sectors, from education to infrastructure. Involve children, who are currently the least listened to . Adult decision makers at all levels, from parents to politicians, need to consider the views of children and include them when designing policies that will affect future generations. Children should be involved in environmental discussions and decisions and in the design of their immediate environments

. Adult decision makers at all levels, from parents to politicians, need to consider the views of children and include them when designing policies that will affect future generations. Children should be involved in environmental discussions and decisions and in the design of their immediate environments Taking global responsibility today and in the future. Governments and companies, through regulations or incentives, must identify and mitigate their global impact on the environment. Governments must implement effective measures now to meet their environmental commitments set out in the Sustainable Development Goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

To achieve these purposes, the body urges the actors involved to rely on two international instruments: the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.