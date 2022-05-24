Evidence of online sale of Bodega Aurrerá for changing TV price

The consumer showed proof of changes in the prices of the TV when she was going to buy it.

Social networks have become the window of exposure for people with all the bad experiences they go through in their day to day. This is the case of a consumer of Bodega Aurrerá who exhibited the brand after meeting shopping on your eCommerce site and realizing that the prices of a TV you were going to buy changed after you placed your order.

According to the report carried out by We Are Social and Hootsuite, it revealed that there are currently 4.62 billion network users worldwide, which represents a year-on-year growth of more than 10 percent.

Also, this new document details that the number of users of social networks is now equivalent to more than 58 percent of the total population of the world.

Complaint to Bodega Aurrerá for changing prices online

A consumer from Bodega Aurrerá denounced the brand before the digital pulse, after having a bad shopping experience in its online store.

The Internet user identified as @Bety5566 shared that she was in the firm’s eCommerce store and was going to buy a 40-inch Hisense television that had a promotional price of 5,990.90 Mexican pesos. but when entering to make the purchase, the cost of the same product increased to 7,490.00 Mexican pesos.

Online sale is the screen at this price… And you want to place the order and you get another price, it increases $1,490… 😱 Check the following comment on the screenshot. I just want to know if they will not respect prices? @Profeco Check both photos, they are from today. pic.twitter.com/dXGNOTDulA — Ely (@Bety5566) May 24, 2022

Faced with this price increase, the consumer felt cheated by the brand that promoted a price, but when people go to buy it they raise the cost, without giving an explanation.

That is why he used his account on the social network to denounce this false advertising before the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

Let us remember that misleading advertising is one that presents false statements about a product or service that it promotes, with the intention of capturing a large number of consumers, until they become loyal to their brands.

That is why, thanks to the digital age, today we can realize that there is a large amount of misleading advertising in the world. Statista data highlights that 56.4 percent of users who register on the Internet around the world express concern about not knowing what is true and what is not, so these data reveal that at least all of us have been victims of false advertising or false news, regardless of the means of dissemination.

In Mexico, Profeco is the entity that regulates this type of consumer crime. In accordance with the Federal Consumer Protection Law, which grants powers to Profeco to “initiate a procedure for violations of the law on advertising, in accordance with articles 1, 6, 13, 24, sections I and XX, 32 and 123 of the law in question.”

This type of complaint is not the first to be registered on these digital platforms, where the consumer feels cheated every time a brand offers misleading advertising, such as that of a consumer who denounced the Sears department store after receiving an email email with a promotion of a tablet with alleged misleading advertising.

As is also the case of another client of Bodega Aurrerá that pointed out the brand for offering false propositions in its establishments.

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation that it generates in the digital pulse, Therefore, Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both versions of the story.; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

