Ethan Coen pays tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis at Cannes

Rumor had it that Ethan Coens was retiring from the cinema, but the youngest of the Coen brothers has presented in the Cannes Film Festival his first solo film, a modest archival documentary dedicated to rock and roll’s most incendiary pianist, Jerry Lee Lewis.

Last survivor of his generation, that of Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Ray Charles or Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis He recorded in 2019, after recovering from a stroke, his last album to date, a collection of gospel versions with T-Bone Burnett, producer of the documentary who was the one who brought the proposal to Coen.

“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind” is a little over an hour film built from archival interviews and performances in which the 86-year-old musician from Louisana looks back on his life, from his self-taught training in his hometown clubs and church to his rapid rise to the glory.

At the age of 20 he went to Memphis, following in the footsteps of Elvis, where in 1956 he recorded his first single, “Crazy Arms” and from there to an audition in New York and his first and undeniable hits, “Whole lot of shakin’ going on”. » and «Great balls of fire», which rose to the top of all charts.

The album, “Jerry Lee Lewis”, was published a year later and 300,000 copies were sold on the first day alone, the musician recalls in the documentary.

Aware that there was “a lot of competition”, the pianist promoted his live performances as “the greatest live show on earth” and that is how he began to incorporate extravagances such as playing with his elbows or with one foot and perching on the piano.

Dennis Quaid stepped into his skin in the 1989 Jim McBride biopic, but Coen shows the genuine Jerry Lee Lewis in all his effervescence.

Nicknamed and self-styled ‘The Killer’, the pianist brought excess into his life as well, rising as rock’s first bad boy long before the attribute became a cliché.

He was married seven times and one of them was especially controversial because his wife was 13 years old. He talks about it in the documentary and says that she has no regrets, even though she nearly ruined his career.

His cache plummeted but he kept playing. For twelve years his life consisted of traveling from city to city and playing non-stop every night, more than 300 concerts a year. He bounced back in the late ’60s with country, though he never returned to the success of his early days.

The film skips over a few incidents, such as his bass player being accidentally shot and being arrested for being drunk and armed in 1976. The only testimony it includes is that of a cousin who suggests that Lewis had “demons in his head.”

Always self-confident and braggart, when asked about that attitude he says that it is not arrogance, but self-confidence. He has no problem comparing himself to Elvis Presley and assures that if he managed to ascend to the throne of rock it was thanks to his manager, Tom Parker, who “made him great.”

Precisely next Thursday in Cannes, Baz Luhram will present his ‘biopic’ about Elvis, focused on the complicated relationship of the singer, played by Austin Butler, with his manager, played by Tom Hanks.

Ethan Coen’s first solo film comes shortly after his brother Joel released his, a stylized adaptation of “Macbeth”, in black and white, starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, who achieved an Oscar nomination for this work. EFE