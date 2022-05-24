Emotional tribute to Loki in the trailer for the new Marvel

MADRID, May 24. (CultureLeisure) –

After the launch of Thor: Love and Thunder new trailermarvelite fans return, as usual, to scrutinize plane to plane looking for winks or reference in advance. And in this sick endeavor, they have not overlooked a emotional tribute that the character of Chris Hemsworth makes his deceased stepbrother, the Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

This nod to the God of Deception, who for Thor died in the infinity war boot to the try to kill thanos, is found in one of the trailer sequences that has generated the most commotion among the fandom. This is his final scene, in which Zeus played by Russell Crowe nude Thor completely by wanting to strip him of his costume.

Immediately after doing it, a rear shot shows the pixelated ass and Thor’s back, in which sports a large tattoo of the helmet Loki wears both in the comics and in its film adaptations, and that is its main hallmark. Also, between the horns, which reach to Thor’s shoulders the words “RIP Loki” are found.

And it is that, although Thor and Loki had always shown maintain a somewhat complicated relationshipthis seemed to have changed from the end of Thor: Ragnarök. Shortly after the events of said film, however, Loki lost his life in Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos and before the eyes of his brother, to whom he wanted to pay tribute with the tattoo on his back.

In addition to those mentioned Chris Hemsworthwho reprises his leading role, and Russel Crowe, the film directed by Taika Waititi will mean the return by Tessa Thompson as Valkyria, Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Karen Gillian as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released on July 8, cameos are confirmed for Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki and Luke Hemsworth as the fake Thor.