Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks and others will participate in the soundtrack of the Elvis biopic

Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks and Jack White are some of the artists who will be part of the soundtrack of Elvis, the upcoming biopic of Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, which hits theaters next month.

The soundtrack will also include “original songs and recordings” by Presley himself along with the film’s star, Austin Butler. Cee Lo Green will join Eminem on a song, while Swae Lee and Diplo will also join. Also on the compilation will be songs by Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Måneskin, Pnau and others.

There’s also Kacey Musgraves, who recently revealed that she had recorded a performance of Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” for the soundtrack. One song from the film’s soundtrack has already been released: “Vegas,” by Doja Cat, arrived earlier this month.

A release date for the soundtrack has yet to be revealed, but the film is scheduled for June 24. Check out the full list of soundtrack contributors below.

Elvis, which will premiere tomorrow (May 25) at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, will chronicle the life and career of Presley, with a particular focus on his complex relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

According to the official synopsis, the film delves into the complex dynamics of the couple over two decades, “from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America”.

Elvis also stars Helen Thompson as Elvis’s mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as his father Vernon, and Olivia DeJonge as wife Priscilla Presley. Other cast members include Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Josh McConville.

Earlier this month, Elvis’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, took to social media to praise the film, saying she had seen it twice: “Let me tell you, it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite,” Presley wrote on Twitter. . “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”