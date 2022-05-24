Emanuel Villa offers to be the striker Cruz Azul is looking for

The former Argentine striker is one of the four scorers that the cement team has had in its 95-year history.

The season is not over yet but since Cruz Azul already point to the transfer market as their next center of action. The cement workers were left to duty in a semester where they did not meet expectations, neither in the local tournament nor in the Concachampions, a competition that they will see from home in their 2023 edition.

With the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez at the beginning of the year, more than that of Bryan Angulo just a few months ago, the team’s offensive zone has been the one that has suffered the most this season. The numbers reflect that the club’s attacking power is no longer such, and that neither Santiago Giménez or Iván Morales have been able to carry the scoring weight of the squad.

Hence, the area with the highest priority to reinforce is the front, where several names of interest for the celestial club are already beginning to sound. However, a former cement worker raised his hand and offered to return to the institution… totally free!

This is Emanuel Villa, the former Argentine player who now serves as a commentator for TUDN. After the request of a follower on social networks, who asked “Tito” to dress short again to help Cruz Azul, the man born in Casilda replied that he would do it without charging a single peso.

“If I take care of the loads…”

“If you take care of me with the loads in the week to reach a hundred by the weekend, I play for free!”was Villa’s reply. As far-fetched as it sounds for a player who hung up his boots in 2018, his physical condition remains fit for competition at the highest level, as he demonstrates in every photo he posts on his social media.

