Dwayne Johnson would replace Will Smith in Aladdin 2

All were applause when Will Smith took on the role of the genie of the lamp in Aladdin and it was expected that he would continue playing it in a second part.

However, international media have shown that this role – which was so loved by the public – could pass into the hands of the charismatic Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, after the slump that Smith suffered due to the embarrassing slap he gave Chris Rock in the gala ceremony of the Oscar awards, a month and a half ago.

It would not be the first of Smith’s projects to collapse after the scandal that has kept him away from events during this time.

This year’s best actor – an award that was given to him a few minutes after shocking the film industry by stopping to hit Rock in the middle of the ceremony – has been seeing how projects are canceled.

Productions on streaming platforms such as Netflix, as well as successful films that were about to be recorded, such as one more installment of BadBoys, have been postponed or cancelled. And he also hasn’t received public support from the only person he was expected to: his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

That of Dwayne Johnson in the role of the genius of Aladdin 2 it is still a rumour. However, it is undeniable that there is a fear of the industry in supporting an artist who left the biggest party in the industry marked on him forever. About the Disney production, it is said that it will be released in 2025.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!