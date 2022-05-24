Drake almost played himself in Good Mourning

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that Drake almost made a cameo in his new movie Good Mourning.

The comedy, which Kelly co-wrote, co-directed and starred in, features a ‘The Doppelgänger of Fake Drake, and the singer revealed that Drake was eager to play the role but could not align their schedules.

“Drake was originally supposed to be Drake in the movie, and the times remained (conflicting),” he explained in a chat with Audacy Check In. and then we thought, ‘Oh, Drake might come today, this is what he will be’, and the owner of the house couldn’t leave their house for that night, and he had to be in this place because we were very like set in every place that we found.”

Another opportunity presented itself for Drake to participate in the film but the budget could not cover his travel expenses.

“The second time Drake could do that, he was in Toronto, and he said, ‘If you send a jet we can get there in time,’ and we were like, ‘Ahh, but this isn’t a budget for a Marvel movie.’ We should spend the entire film budget on this jet, ”Kelly shared.

Good Mourning, co-written and co-directed by Mod Sun, also stars Kelly’s girlfriend Megan Fox and good friend Pete Davidson, as well as Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings and Becky G. It will be released on Friday in the United States.