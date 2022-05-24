Did Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Reveal The Sex Of Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby?

“If I was at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about it. Get away from me, you psychopath!’” the Oscar winner joked at the time. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as long as it can.”

The actress explained at the time that she didn’t want audiences to feel “welcome into her existence,” adding, “I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Jennifer Lawrence

(©Getty Images 1357391932)



Page Six announced in June 2018 that Lawrence Y Maroney they were dating, and the couple became engaged in February of the following year. They were married in Rhode Island eight months after the art gallery owner’s proposal.

The star of The Hunger Games saga previously said that she was “not planning to get married.” In November 2015, she explained to Diane Sawyer that while she “definitely” wanted to be a mother, she couldn’t see herself walking down the aisle.

“I don’t feel like I need anything to complete me,” the Golden Globe winner said. “I love meeting people, men, women, whatever, I love when people come into your life and contribute something.”