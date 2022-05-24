Did America call Luis Suarez? The Gunslinger responded and confirmed his intentions

Club América is already out of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Liga MX after the hard rout suffered against Pachuca, but he will quickly try to turn the page and aim absolutely all his cannons at the squad’s assembly to win the Apertura. Thus, the movements in the summer transfer market will not wait.

One of the areas of the field where the group led by Fernando Ortíz has had shortcomings, without a doubt, is the front, so Azulcrema would try to enrich that sector. Without going further, from the Nido de Coapa they would have already tried to take over two strikers from the international elite.

According to information from Alejandro Orvañanos released by Marca Claro, Santiago Baños and company surveyed the possibilities of hiring Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, who were released from their respective clubs. However, economic reality forced those ideas to be scrapped.

Luis Suárez confirmed calls from Mexico

And in the last hours It was the former Atlético de Madrid attacker himself who spoke and confirmed that he received calls from Mexico (in addition to Argentina and Brazil), although he did not specify if it was Club América. On the other hand, he clarified his desire to remain in football in the Old Continent.