Demi Rose’s neckline pops out of cut-out jeweled dress as bold clip drives fans crazy

Demi Rose caused a stir on Instagram after sharing a new clip that showed her posing for a photo shoot.

The Instagram model regularly updates her profile with stories and keeps her fans up to date with her daily activities.

She recently posted a short video of herself getting ready for a photo session, wearing a glam suit and bejeweled dress while taking center stage.

The star wore a high-necked gown made entirely of chains and pearls to cover up her modesty and flashed a knowing smile at the camera before looking off into the distance.

The short shot showed off her incredible beauty accentuated by her tanned glow and sparkly makeup



Demi wore a glossy nude shade of lipstick and her skin was made flawless with an immaculate layer of foundation, subtle blush and bronzer.

Her sharp eyebrows rested over her brown eyes that stood out against the golden sheen of her eyeshadow.

The 27-year-old looked at the camera and showed off her impressive curves before playing with her hair.

Prior to this, he had shared a photo of his manicured hand holding a green juice with the caption, “Shooting days are the best days” and signed with a pink heart emoji.



After the clip of herself, she shared a snapshot of her lunch after a long day of filming, which was a bowl of salmon, edamame beans, and other vegetables.

He then shared a few words of wisdom with his 19.6 million followers and posted a cryptic message that read, “Self-love is the highest frequency that attracts anything you want.”

Demi then uploaded another short clip of herself after a dress change.



This time, she had replaced the nude lipstick with a crimson red hue and wore little else as she posed.

The model showed off her face from different angles along with Justin Timberlake’s Senorita,

He then shared another message about the “new era of his life” which he “just unlocked”.

He said that his spirit has “finally learned to be in control” and that it was the “key” required “all along”.