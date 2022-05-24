David Vélez, among the 100 most influential people in the world according to Time magazine

Five Latin American personalities were among the leaders in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential personalities in 2022 – which includes the presidents of Ukraine, the United States, China, Russia, among others.

Of the names that stand out in the publication, three are Colombian: David Vélez, founder of Nubank, and pro-abortion activists Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez.

Also highlighted is the Brazilian indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara, who became a candidate for the Vice Presidency of her country in the 2018 elections for the Socialism and Freedom Party.

For Chile, the president Gabriel Boric He was also among the leaders in the list of the 100 most influential personalities in 2022.

Time’s list includes the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelesnki, the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, among others. other political leaders, as well as personalities in the arts, innovation, technology and other fields.

Featured artists include Andrew Garfield, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amanda Seyfried, Jeremy Strong and Mila Kunis.

In the category of “Titans” appears the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook; renowned journalist and presenter Oprah Winfrey; and the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Madeleine Lagarde.

David Velez

The co-founder of Nubank was one of the Colombians recognized by the publication. His profile was written by the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, who highlighted the country’s endeavors. “Vélez empowered more than 54 million people in Latin America by giving them access to banking and all its benefits,” said Duque.

Ana Cristina Gonzalez Velez

The pioneer of the Just Cause movement, was included in the list of the 100 most influential personalities in the world for her work in the legalization of the interruption of pregnancy up to week 24 in Colombia. Ailbhe Smyth, one of the most important activists for this cause in Ireland, was the one who wrote the profile of her.

Cristina Villarreal Velasquez

He is also a leader of the Just Cause movement. Like Ana Cristina González, her profile was written by activist Ailbhe Smyth. “I know what it takes to move a country. It’s hard, and you have to have endless stamina and belief and passionate commitment. And these two women have it in spades,” Smyth wrote about the Colombians.

Gabriel Boric

The Chilean president stood out after his recent victory in the elections. The review of him was written by Nobel laureate in economics Joseph Stiglitz: “The victory of the former student leader represented a changing of the guard, but more importantly, it marked a change of direction for the economy of Chile and possibly the world.”

Sonia Guajajara

For Brazil, the Brazilian politician and activist Guilherme Boulos places the indigenous leader as someone “resistant” against machismo, willing to fight for the vindication and rights of the communities. “She is the first line to fight against the Jair Bolsonaro government’s attempt to destroy indigenous lands,” Boulos highlights.