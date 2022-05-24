“Cuban medicine is no better than Mexican medicine”

Mexican doctors have expressed their disagreement with the president’s plan Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to hire 500 Cuban specialists to cover the needs that presumably are not attended by the Mexican health personnel.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, Julio Cacho Salazar, head of the Subdivision of Graduates and Continuing Education of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, affirms that the hiring of Cuban doctors is welcome, as long as it takes place within a framework of equity and does not discriminate against Mexicans, in addition to having with clear regulations and a medical care model that has not yet been defined.

regrets that the Mexican doctors not only are they reviled by the authorities, but they are paid less and require more requirements for qualification, to obtain their professional license and for certification.

Also read: Survey. AMLO maintains approval but worries about insecurity

“So, it is not fair that the Mexican is asked for four evaluations and that a foreigner is not asked for anything; In other words, there is economic inequity, there is inequity in security because Cubans come with groups that are super-protected by the National Guard, by the authorities, and the Mexican doctor is not protected in those facilities,” he stressed.

chub salazar He maintains that there must be clarity and certainty in the program announced by federal authorities and that the door cannot be opened to foreign doctors without an order, without demanding conditions and without transparency.

“In what conditions do they come? What are they coming for? What is your study profile? What are they going to be in?, I mean, everything has been lucubration from all sides and they have done many studies (…) but first let’s establish what model of care we are going to have in Mexico and on that let’s go “.

recognize that there is doctors they don’t want to work in rural communities, but it is due to factors such as lack of inputs, equipment or infrastructure.

“It is also true that there are places where insecurity predominates (…) There are populations that do not, because they are doctors or engineers or whoever, insecurity is for everyone, so we cannot ask that of them. How are we going to ask a population to leave? [alejada] with a scholarship of 4 thousand pesos, when ninis boys earn 5 thousand 500”, he says.

Also read: AMLO holds a meeting with ambassador Ken Salazar a few days before the Summit of the Americas

“The problem here is that doctors have been reviled as a group when, yes, there are some who do not want to leave, but also because of the conditions in which they are. The postgraduate doctor already has a family and wants his children to go to a school, public or private, but for the school to exist. They also want to go looking for their academic development, that there be continuous education, that there be inputs and the motivation and respect to take a doctor to those localities and not just say: ‘Let them go to the mountains’”.

Recognize the quality of Cuban medicine, but he assures that it is not better than the Mexican one. “One of my first jobs when I returned to Mexico was to go to Cuba and they have a fabulous disposition, but they don’t have a better level than us either, especially in the specialties. Although they have a well-known discipline (…) but they cannot revile Mexicans either. Cuban doctors came here this last time and they were impressed with our organization systems, methods and equipment”, he emphasizes.

He admits that doctors are needed in many towns, but points out that according to the Inegi, there are more than 187,000 towns with less than 1,500 inhabitants. “Then there it becomes another problem, not just medical or health, but economic; that it be viable and have social profitability to bring doctors there”.

It is also true that there are places where insecurity prevails (…) There are populations that, because they are doctors or whoever they are, insecurity is for everyone”

The problem is that doctors have been reviled as a group when, yes, there are some who do not want to leave [a zonas rurales]but because of the conditions in which they are”