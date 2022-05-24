Cristiano Ronaldo was left alone for 20 minutes in the Man Utd locker room after a crushing defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly sitting alone for 20 minutes after Manchester United’s recent beating at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The sad Red Devils were dismantled 4-0 on the South Coast in their penultimate game of the Premier League season with 37-year-old star Ronaldo visibly frustrated by their lackluster performance. The defeat confirmed United’s worst points return in the top flight since league reform in 1992, far below the title they should have been competing for at the start of the season.

While top scorer Ronaldo can hold his head high with 18 league goals in his comeback campaign, the Portuguese legend is left licking his wounds after a humiliating afternoon at Amex Stadium.

A new Manchester Evening News report says that while the rest of his United teammates left in coach or car, Ronaldo was left alone in the locker room for 20 minutes.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was escorted out of the stadium, where his driver was waiting to take him away, but he then returned to the locker room.

Security confirmed to the driver that Ronaldo would return once the coaches left Amex and the 37-year-old spent time alone in the away locker room before leaving the stadium.

Previously, chants of “you are not fit to wear the shirt” echoed throughout Amex, as angry United fans showed their discontent.

Although the game team usually all returned to the team bus, United had been given a few days off and allowed to leave separately if they wished.

However, the faithful of the Red Devils also launched into “viva Ronaldo” as if to separate their champion from the rest of the disgruntled underperformers.



Thanks to United’s sixth place, Ronaldo is now ready to play in the Europa League for the first time in his prestigious career. Incoming Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will be a key part of his plans for the future.

Speaking at his first press conference, the Dutchman replied “of course!” when questioned as to whether Ronaldo would stay at Old Trafford next season.

Ten Hag was then asked what Ronaldo brings, to which he replied “goal”.