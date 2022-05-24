Console and PC games that have an identical mobile version

The classic role-playing game based on starwars and Bioware’s work has adaptations of its two titles but only for iPhone and iPad. They are carbon copies of the console and PC versions and its control is perfectly adapted to the screen of your smartphone. You cannot miss them.

These are titles that, somehow, They have marked an era in the history of video games and that, above all, they do not have a flat, simple and fast development. We bring you titles that meet what is required of an AAA that has trodden terrain as complicated as that of PC, PlayStation or Xbox, where players not only demand graphic excellence, but also that which has to do with its development and gameplay.

Tropic

It is one of the most successful strategy and management games on PC (and on consoles with the latest versions) because mixes the classic elements of the genre with small drops of politics and tropical tyranny. It’s great to enjoy it on your mobile or tablet screen.

Baldur’s Gate

What to say about one of the most classic role-playing games that have existed for computers, and not just PC. It is one of the funniest and most extensive developments to which you can play, which on top of its version enhanced offers even more than the original.

Max Payne

Remedy’s classic is another one worth revisiting, at least to remove the bitter aftertaste of that horrible movie starring Mark Wahlberg. This marvel will continue to leave us with the bad body of the family history that it narrates, its bullet times, frenetic action and adapted control perfectly to the smartphone screen.

titan quest

THQ’s classic inspired by Devil It was a real success 16 years ago, but it is still as valid as the first day. Frenetic action, really big maps, a colossal isometric perspective and a gameplay just as you remembered them from your computer screen. A classic among classics.

ROME Total War

what to say about one of the masterpieces of The Creative Assembly around your saga Total War. In this case we will be able to manage the Roman legions and bring the glory of the empire to all its territories. With controls adapted to the mobile touch screen, it is one of the classic PC RTS.

Company of Heroes

Extraordinary RTS that initially arrived for PC and that takes us to World War II, where we must manage the allied troops in their assault on Europe. A game that was a hit at the time and that 16 years later maintains all the magic and fun of the original Relic title. A classic.