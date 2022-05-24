COMPANY / Veritas will explain the potential of the Exome and the Genome in fetal medicine at the 31st Congress of Obstetric-Gynecological Ultrasound in Seville

Veritas specialists will present different clinical cases that will show, from practice, the potential of prenatal genomics in the improvement and precision of prenatal diagnoses, providing key information in the event of fetal anomaly. The Symposium will feature the participation of doctors Luis Izquierdo and Vincenzo Cirigliano, medical director and technical director, respectively, of Veritas

The role of the Exome and the Genome in fetal medicine and its present and future potential will be the central theme of the Symposium led by Veritas that will be held in Seville on May 26 within the framework of the 31st Congress of Obstetric-Gynecological Ultrasound organized by the Society Spanish Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO).

The Symposium will feature the participation of doctors Luis Izquierdo and Vincenzo Cirigliano, medical director and technical director, respectively, of Veritas, together with specialists in genetics and ultrasound from the Hospital Universitario de la Paz and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Seville . In its development, different clinical cases will be presented on the innovative application of genetics in fetal medicine, one of the great protagonists of the Congress.

Genome and Exome sequencing are tools with great diagnostic potential that can provide relevant information in different cases of fetal anomalies.

In the same way, the analysis of the Genome and the Exome can help to establish a diagnosis and sometimes also the prognosis of the malformations detected by ultrasound before birth and make the most appropriate decisions, especially in those doubtful cases in which other techniques they do not provide conclusive information.

In general, fetal anomalies are detected in 2-5%1 of pregnancies, and these anomalies are responsible for around 20%1 of perinatal deaths. In those pregnancies in which structural anomalies are detected, with normal karyotype and microarray, exome sequencing (WES) increases the diagnostic yield between 50-80%2, this percentage of yield increase varying in the different indications.

The Symposium will analyze the different prenatal diagnosis strategies and the decision on which test is the most appropriate according to the clinical information available in each case, as well as the family medical history.

“The increasingly widespread use of Genome and Exome sequencing applied to fetal and neonatal medicine is allowing more accurate and rapid diagnoses of fetal health,” says Dr. Luis Izquierdo, medical director of Veritas.

Veritas