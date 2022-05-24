Christian Bale will be the villain of Thor, this is what he looks like in a new trailer

“All gods will die.” Marvel finally showed the public Christian Bale dressed as Gorr, the new villain of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, who utters this phrase and is seen in about three scenes.

In the advance, published on Monday night, not only does Bale appear, but also Rusell Crowe in the role of Zeus and obviously Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth.

Also, as seen in other previews, Natalie Portman plays Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend, who this time is able to hold and carry the hero’s hammer.

Previously, the director of the film, Taika Waititi, assured for Cultura Ocio, from Europa Press, that Christian Bale, who plays Gorr, the butcher god, “is the best Marvel villain.”

“Thor is just trying to figure out what his purpose is, trying to figure out who exactly he is and why he’s a hero or if he should be. I guess you could call it a mid-life crisis,” Waititi noted, of Thor, who goes on this search for himself alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, until Gorr crosses his path.

In the video, Thor is even seen in a scene with Zeus, played by Crowe, where he ends up naked, but with blur in some parts of his body.

Introduced in 2012 in the “Thor: God of Thunder” comic, Gorr, the butcher of the Gods, was born 3,000 years ago on an unnamed planet facing his arduous circumstances. After the death of his family, he believed that the gods could not exist and that led him to be rejected by the members of his tribe, according to Cultura Ocio.

However, when he learned that the gods were real, but despite their gifts they did not help those who needed it, he swore to kill them all. That explains what he says in the preview. “All gods must die.”

The film is about to be released on July 8.