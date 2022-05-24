Christian Bale transforms into Gorr, the butcher of the gods, in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

british actor Christian bale personifies hatthe butcher of the gods, is one of the surprises revealed by the new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

The 48-year-old actor, who gets into the skin of serial killer Patrick Bateman, from American Psychoas in the suit Batman by director Christopher Nolan, has been distinguished by the extreme physical changes to which he submits to interpret his different characters as in the tapes “El Maquinista” or “American Hustle”. He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “The Fighter” and was nominated for his portrayal of Dick Cheney, vice president in the George W. Bush administration.

In the cinematographic advance of the most recent film of the marvel Universe, also appears Natalie Portmanwho returns to the saga in his role as Jane Foster and Chris Hemsworth, who plays a God of Thunder who seesback in action after facing Thanos, going through a depressive crisis, a lot of online video games, a lot of junk food and a lot of beer.