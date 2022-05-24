Christian Bale is the villain of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and takes out his fury in a new trailer

“All gods will die.” Marvel finally showed the public Christian Bale characterized as Gorr -the new villain of the film Thor: Love and Thunder-who pronounces this phrase and is seen imposing in about three scenes of a new trailer for the film.

In the preview, published on the night of this Monday, May 23, not only does Bale appear, but also Rusell Crowe in the role of Zeus and obviously Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth.

Also, as seen in other previews, Natalie Portman plays Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend, who this time is able to hold and carry the hero’s hammer.

Previously, the director of the film, Taika Waititi, assured Europa Press that Christian Bale, as Gorr -the butcher god-, “is the best Marvel villain”.

“Thor is just trying to figure out what his purpose is, trying to figure out who exactly he is and why he’s a hero or if he should be. I guess you could call it a mid-life crisis,” Waititi noted, of Thor, who goes on this quest for himself alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, until Gorr crosses his path.

In the video, Thor is even seen in a scene with Zeus, played by Crowe, where he ends up naked, but with “blur” in some parts of his body.

Introduced in 2012, in the comic Thor: God of Thunder, Gorr was born 3 thousand years ago on an unnamed planet and facing its arduous circumstances. After the death of his family, he believed that the gods could not exist and that led him to be rejected by the members of his tribe, according to Europa Press.

Christian Bale plays the villain Gorr in the new film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. (YouTube Capture)

When Gorr learned that the gods were real, he swore to kill them all. That explains what he says in the preview. “All gods must die.”

The film will be released on July 8.