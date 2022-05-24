Chris Pratt transforms into a paranoid marine

[Estreno 1 de julio en Prime Video] We already have here the trailer for ‘The Final List’, the long-awaited limited series starring a well-known actor











Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the final list follow james reece (Pratt) after his entire Marine platoon is ambushed in a high-stakes operation. Reece returns home to her family with conflicting memories and questions about her guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against himendangering not only your life, but also the lives of your loved ones.

In addition to Pratt, they complete the cast constance wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop Y Sean Gunnamong others.

The executive producers of the series are Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher by Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqa by Fuqua Filmsthe Equalizer Training Day) and the writer and showrunner David DiGilio.