Chris Hemsworth’s nude in Thor Love and Thunder drives fans crazy: “His ass is all I need in my life”

MADRID, May 24. (CultureLeisure) –

The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder It has caused a real furor among the marvelite fandom. And not only for its spectacular scenes or for the presence of Gorr, the new villain. It has been another element that has also caused a real sensation and has caused a maddening reaction among the respectable: Chris Hemsworth’s butt as the God of Thunder.

Of all the sequences that the new preview has shown, a very specific one has been etched forever in the retina of many fans. And it is that, the scene that has caused the most comments takes place almost at the end of the trailer, when Russell Crowe’s Zeus strips the Asgardian god of his garments.

That’s when unexpectedly and surprisingly, Chris Hemsworth’s character’s buttocks are shown… yes, pixelated. In fact, there are already many fans hoping to see this spontaneous moment uncensored when the film is released in theaters. And as expected, this moment in the trailer has not only overwhelmed the most die-hard fans, but it has also led them to comment on the heated sequence on social networks.

“NO, THOR SHOWING HIS NAKED ASS. I’M CRYING“, Points out a fan who does not give credit at the moment.

NOT THOR BEING BUTT ASS NEKKED IM CRYIGJJFJD pic.twitter.com/D7yJS6Ykca — Maria | ST4 ERA (@azirastrange) May 24, 2022

“Good Lord, we see Thor’s butt. You have no idea how many people will flock to theaters to see this on the big screen and in IMAX. Umm, yeah, I’m one of those people. Steve Rogers may have America’s ass, but Thor has the Universe’s assanother Thunder God follower excitedly pointed out.

Sweet baby jesus we see Thor’s Butt. Ya’ll have no idea how many people will be flocking to Theaters to see that on the Big Screen and in IMAX. Umm yeah I’m one of those people. Steve Rogers may have America’s ass but Thor has the Universe’s Ass! #DontJudgeMe pic.twitter.com/8yQnoiG8op — Kory (@koryamc1) May 24, 2022

Of course, not everyone is satisfied that the son of Odin shows his tight buttocks, even if it is in a censored way. “I don’t need to see Thor’s ass naked“An annoyed tweeter snapped.

I did not need to see Thor butt ass naked… — TDS (@DaquanTDS) May 24, 2022

“Damn Thor was naked“, Says another marvelite follower who cannot believe that the advance has shown such an instant.

that mf thor was NAKED!! — butt (@drbooty22) May 24, 2022

Others find the scene in question worth watching, and would endlessly watch it over and over and over again. “I’m going to watch Thor naked for 10 hours on a loop, see ya.”.

gonna watch Thor butt naked for 10 hrs on repeat see ya — Maxx (@B0UNTYBOT) May 24, 2022

While for some UCM fans they think that this moment is the best thing that could happen to them. “That Thor appears naked showing his ass is all I needed in my life“.

thor being butt ass naked is all i really needed in my life — Aryan P (@aryanp0) May 24, 2022

“First it was Hulk’s butt and now it’s Thor’s. Taika, is there something you want to confess?” asks a marvelite follower.

So first it was Hulk’s butt and now it’s Thor’s. Taika is there anything you’d like to confess? pic.twitter.com/6QOYxYxPrS — Fanngramm (@fanngramm) May 24, 2022

Directed by Taika Waititi Thor: Love and Thunder whose premiere will arrive on July 8, in addition to having the aforementioned Hemsworth, Bale and Crowe, will mean the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyria, Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter QuillKaren Gillian as Nebula and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.

Cameos are also confirmed for Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki, and Luke Hemsworth Cameos are also confirmed for Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the fake Loki and Luke Hemsworth as the fake Thor.