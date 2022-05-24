Chris Hemsworth shows us how he killed Fat Thor in the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Photo credit: Marvel

Without a doubt, one of our favorite images of the Thor saga is the moments of Chris Hemsworth as Fat Thor. Fat, with a belly, physically abandoned, and terrible eating and drinking. And in the new movie Thor: Love and Thunder, The Australian actor shows how he kills Fat Thor thanks to sport again, recovering the muscles of the hammer-wielding superhero. In the new trailer we see the final transformation of him. A bit of rope battle, weight work at the gym and of course diet and no beer or couch potatoes.

But this is not the only incentive of this installment, which arrives in Spanish cinemas on July 8. Fans will get their first look at a female Thor from Natalie Portman, who picks up the baton from Hemsworth in a historic moment for comic book fans.

Photo credit: Marvel

Lots of action, lots of comedy, Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a quest for inner peace. But his quiet retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. Natalie Portman, as Jane Foster, will be the one to help him.